Latest Report Examines Factors Driving Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market by Growth Status

Butadiene rubber, synthetic rubber widely employed in tire treads for trucks and automobiles. It consists of polybutadiene, an elastomer (elastic polymer) built up by chemically linking multiple molecules of butadiene to form giant molecules, or polymers. The polymer is noted for its high resistance to abrasion, low heat buildup, and resistance to cracking.

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Can be used as a monomer in manufacturing mant kinds of chemicals. One of the prominent usages of the key petrochemical product could be the manufacture of polymers such as synthetic rubbers, resins, and plastics. In multiple industrial applications, a vital butadiene isomer, 1, 3-butadiene could showcase an enormous scope.

Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market size will increase to 25600 Million US$ by 2025, from 17300 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene.

This report researches the worldwide Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene capacity, production, value, price and market share of Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Evonik Industries

Eni

Exxon Mobil

INEOS Group

LyondellBasell Industries

PCS

Repsol

Shell

SABIC

Dow Chemical

TPC Group

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Breakdown Data by Type

Synthetic

Bio-based

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Breakdown Data by Application

SB Rubber

Butadiene Rubber

SB Latex

ABS

Adiponitrile

Others

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Manufacturers

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

