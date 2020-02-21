Market Study on Expected Growth for Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

The latest report on “Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market (Product – Primary Packaging Equipment, Secondary Packaging Equipment, and Labeling and Serialization Equipment; Type – Liquid Packaging Equipment, Solid Packaging Equipment, and Semi-solid Packaging Equipment): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

An increase in the occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases is the major driver driving the growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. Growing demand for flexible and integrated packaging and innovations in drug delivery techniques also plays a major role in the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing popularity for environment-friendly and reusable packaging is also driving the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.

However, strict environmental and political rules, high packaging costs, and high competition between the market players are some of the major factors that may hamper the growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. Moreover, growing health awareness and expenditure and digitalization of healthcare systems creates an opportunity for the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in the upcoming years.

In terms of region, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all regions, North America holds the maximum market share and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing investment in the expansion of novel medicaments along with the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Europe is expected to be the second-largest region in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical packaging equipment manufacturing companies in the region.

Furthermore, increasing the elderly population and increasing demand for technologically sophisticated and high-efficacy equipment also plays a key role in the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a beneficial rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing contract manufacturing activities, rising aging population, government initiatives and growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

Segment Covered

The report on the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market covers segments such as product and type. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labeling and serialization equipment. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include liquid packaging equipment, solid packaging equipment, and semi-solid packaging equipment.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Korber Ag, MULTIVAC, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, Robert Bosch Gmbh, MG2 s.r.l., Uhlmann, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Bausch + Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG, and other companies.

