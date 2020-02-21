Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2023

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Industry 2019

Description:-

Meat, poultry & seafood packaging refers to surrounding or wrapping meat, poultry and seafood products with suitable protective material such as paper or synthetic films. The products can vary from fresh food, processed food and ready-to-eat products. Various packaging technologies are used such as vacuum skin packaging and MAP, which essentially removes atmospheric oxygen from the primary package being sealed. Oxygen has been identified as a primary source of most product degradation.

Meat, poultry & seafood packaging market looks promising during the forecast period due to the major driving factors such as government initiatives towards food safety, increase in demand for small portion food items/demand for single use packaging, growth in the retail sectors/increasing number of retails outlets, increasing demand for processed food items. The meat, poultry & seafood packaging market has various constraints that hinder the growth of the market such as inclination towards fresh cooked food and added costs of the final product. The global meat, poultry & seafood packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10%, during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of meat, poultry & seafood packaging market include Bemis Company Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., LINPAC Packaging Limited, PRINTPACK, INC., SEALED AIR CORPORATION, DuPont, Cascades Inc., Vector Packaging, and Smurfit Kappa Group PLC.

Objective of Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2023

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments as well as sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on operating system.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

• Manufactures

• Raw materials suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research institute & education institute

• Potential investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

• On the basis of material, the market is segmented as plastic, paper and aluminum. Plastic is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period.

• On the basis of packaging technology, the market is segmented as modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), vacuum packing and others. Modified Atmosphere Packaging is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented as fresh & frozen products, processed products and ready-to-eat products. Ready-to-Eat Products is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period.

• North America dominates the global meat, poultry & seafood packaging market with 34.84% of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 9,646.28 million by 2023.

