Microbiology Culture Market to Develop Rapidly by 2023

The soaring demand for antibiotics, on account of the alarming rise in the prevalence of various infections and food-borne diseases, has provided a significant thrust to microbiology culture practices across the world over the last few years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. alone, a total of 23.6 million cases of infectious and parasitic diseases were reported in 2010. Since microbiology culture is an efficient diagnosis method to detect the cause of a number of infectious diseases, its application in the production of antibiotic drugs is witnessing a remarkable rise, worldwide.

The consumption of antibiotics is also experiencing a sturdy growth in the BRICS nation. A 2014 report by Lancet Infectious Diseases Commission stated that the consumption of antibiotic drugs increased globally by 36% from 2000 to 2010, wherein BRICS countries accounted for a share of 76% of this growth. All these factors, together, point towards an opportunity-rich future for the worldwide market for microbiology culture over the coming years.

The global market is projected to witness an increase in its opportunity from US$4.5 bn in 2014 to US$7.5 bn in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.90% during the period from 2015 to 2023. The advent of food microbiology, the rise in concerns over food safety, and the increase in the government funding in life science research are some of the other factors expected to drive the global microbiology culture market in the near future.

North America to Retain Dominance in Terms of Revenue

On the basis of region, the global microbiology culture market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World. North America emerged as the leading regional market in 2014 with a revenue of US$1.6 bn. The presence of a large pool of biopharmaceutical firms and research institutes played a significant role in driving the market for microbiology culture in North America.

Analysts expect this region to retain its lead over the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is likely to present the most promising opportunities and register the fastest CAGR of 6.80% from 2015 to 2023. The unmet medical needs of people, coupled with the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, the surge in the healthcare expenditure, the rising focus on food safety, and the increasing demand for antibiotics, are likely to provide an opportunity-rich market for participants in the near future.

Complex Media to Remain Most-preferred Culture Media

Complex media, special media, simple media, and synthetic media are the main culture media utilized in microbial culture. Among these, complex media emerged as the most preferred media for microbiology culture in 2014 and was closely followed by special media. As per estimations, complex media will remain the preferred culture media throughout the forecast period as it caters to a wide range of requirements important for the cultivation of nutritionally complex or kinds of unknown bacteria.

The global market for microbiology culture is led by Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Co. In 2014, these four players collectively accounted for a share of more than 50% in the overall market. Some of the other prominent players are BioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hi-Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Scharlab S.L., and Neogen Corp.

