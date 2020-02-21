Microfluidics Market Analysis And Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors By 2018-2025

Global Microfluidics Market is expected to reach USD 23,439.5 million by 2025 from USD 5,988.2 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Microfluidics Market By Material (Polymer-Based Microfluidics, Glass-Based Microfluidics, Silicon-Based Microfluidics, Others), By Components (Micropumps, Micronizzles, Microvalves, Micromixers, Microreactors), By Industry (Pharmaceuticals (Microfluidic Chips for Lab Analytics, Accurate Dispensing Devices, Microreactors for Drug Synthesis), Drug Delivery Devices (Inhaler Nozzles, Microneedles, Micropumps), In-Vitro Diagnostics (Clinical Diagnostics, Point of Care, Environmental Testing, Industrial Testing, Agro Food Testing)), By Application (Drug Delivery, High-Throughput Screening (Genome Analysis, Assays, Lab Automation), Point of Care, Life Science Research (Proteomics (High Pressure Liquid Chromatography, Immunoassay), Clinical Daignostics), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Definition: Global Microfluidics Market

Microfluidics is the study of behavior of fluids, precise control, manipulation fluids which are geometrically constrained.

Top Key Players:

Agilent Technologies

Becton

Dickinson And Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Caliper Life Sciences

Cepheid

Eksigent Technologies

Fluidigm

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard

Intelligent Micro Patterning Llc

Microfluidic Systems Inc.

Micronics

Micronit Microfluidics Bv

Orchid Cellmark

Raindance Technologies

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Global Microfluidics Market Major Factors:

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes increased demand of POC testing, wide range of applications in different sectors, benefits associated with incorporation of microfluidics and high return on investments are some of the key driving factors in the global microfluidics market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in demand of point-of-care testing

Advancement in Biochips

Increased applications

Alternative technologies

Low acceptability due to high costs

The microfluidic chips segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with the market share 56.0%.

The healthcare segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with 66.5% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 19.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major factors driving the market for global microfluidics market are increased demand of POC testing, wide range of applications in different sectors, benefits associated with incorporation of microfluidics and high return on investments.

Market Segmentations:

Global Microfluidics Market is segmented on the basis of

Material

Components

Industry

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

on the basis of Material the market for microfluidics is segmented into polymer-based microfluidics, glass-based microfluidics, silicon-based microfluidics, others.

On the basis of Components the microfluidics market is segmented into micropumps, micronizzles, microvalves, micromixers, microreactors.

On the basis of Industry the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, drug delivery devices, and in-vitro diagnostics.

On the basis of Application the mircofluidics market is segmented into drug delivery, high-throughput screening, point of care, life science research, and clinical diagnostics.

On the basis of geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Microfluidics Market Competitive Analysis:

The microfluidics market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microfluidics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

