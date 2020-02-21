Military Radar Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Military Radar Market (by type (ground-based radars, naval radars, space-based radars, and air-based radar), dimension (2D radars, 3D radars, and 4D radars), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of military radar.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure military radar cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential military radar growth factors. According to the report, the global military radar is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Military radar is a device that is mainly used for early detection of missile and it detects an accurate target. Moreover, Military radar support for surveillance across the border throughout the day and night and in extreme weather conditions. There has been significant growth in radar systems, which are being widely used across different sections of the military forces such as army, navy, and air force. Different categories used in radar systems such as ground-based, airborne, naval, and space-based.

Persistent development in Radio Frequency technology and growing need for means of early identification is driving governments across the globe to adopt this system. Military radar on the battlefield provides high-resolution imaging, used for detecting fixed as well as moving targets in order to track their location and speed of movement.

Moreover, the adoption of military radars for the monitoring and avoidance of aircraft collision contributes the market growth. In addition, the military radars can now be retrofitted with defense equipment such as aircraft, naval vessels, helicopters, armored vehicles, as well as UAVs for guidance.

However, growing cyber-attacks and the high cost of space-based radars are the major factors hampering the growth of military radar over the forecast period. Moreover, constantly changing technology and the evolution of new designs and increasing demand for hi-tech defense & lightweight radars are boosting the growth of the military radar system.

Among the geographies, North America held the leading market share in the global military radar and boosting the overall demand in national defense forces. While the U.S is a key contributor to the revenue generation and has one of the most powerful military forces in the world. Countries including China, Russia, Europe, Asia-pacific Latin America, and India are among the largest driving countries over defense systems.

Segment Covered

The report on global military radar covers segments such as type, and dimension. On the basis of type, the global military radar is categorized into ground-based radars, naval radars, space-based radars, and air-based radar. On the basis of dimension, the global military radar is categorized into 2d radars, 3d radars, and 4d radars.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global military radar such as Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation, Boeing, Saab AB, TERMA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ASELSAN A.Ş., Israel Aerospace Industries, and BAE System.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global military radar. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of military radar.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the military radar that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the military radar to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.