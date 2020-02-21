Modified Starch Market 2019: Industry Analysis By Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Roquette, Avebe, Emsland Group, AGRANA Group, Sms Corporation And Others

Global Modified Starch Market report provides explicit information on fusions, acquisitions, joint ventures and other important market activities in recent years. The Modified Starch Market Report examines the manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides all major players with market share based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other important factors. The report includes data on the consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance (stocks), historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, market forecast for volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR until 2025. The report also provides detailed segmentation based on the type and applications of the product. The regional segment is also divided at national level. The Modified Starch Market Analysis Report includes a detailed analysis of the Modified Starch Market value chain. Analysis of the value chain helps to analyze major upstream raw materials, major equipment, production processes, downstream customer analysis and major distributor analysis.

Market Analysis:

The global modified starch market is expected to reach USD 13.65 billion by 2025, from USD 9.90 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global modified starch market

Analyze and forecast modified starch market on the basis of raw material, application, function and modification

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for raw material, application, function and modification

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Key Competitors/Players In Global Modified Starch Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Cargill,

Tate & Lyle PLC,

Roquette Frères,

Avebe U. A.,

The other players in the market are Grain Processing Corporation, Emsland- Stärke GmbH, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Sms Corporation Co. Ltd, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd., Qingdao Cbh Co., Ltd, Ingredion Incorporated, Among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Modified Starch Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Modified Starch Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Modified Starch Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Modified Starch Market

The global modified starch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of modified starch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing consumption of processed and convenience food.

Functional properties of modified starch and their ease of incorporation in a wide range of food applications.

Growing demand for adhesives in a range of industrial applications.

Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Africa.

Potential alternative sources of modified starch

Segmentation: Global Modified Starch Market

The modified starch market is segmented based on,

raw material, application, function, geographical segments.

Based on raw material, the market is segmented into

corn, cassava, potato, wheat , others.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into

food & beverages, animal feed, industrial.

The food & beverages segment is further segmented into

bakery & confectionery products, beverages, processed foods , other food & beverage application.

The animal feed segment is further segmented into

swine feed, ruminant feed, poultry feed, and other animal feed applications.

The industrial segment is further segmented into

medicines & pharmaceuticals, papermaking, cosmetics, weaving & textiles , others.

Based on function, the market is segmented into

thickeners, stabilizers, binders, emulsifiers , others.

Based on geography the modified starch market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

