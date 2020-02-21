MODULAR SOFA MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023
Modular Sofas are like multiple individual mini-sofas that clamp together to form a bigger sofa.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Modular Sofa will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Modular Sofa market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Modular Sofa market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Leather Sofa
Fabric Sofa
Wood Sofa
Others
Segmentation by application:
Household
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
IKEA
Ashley Furniture Industries
NITORI
Yihua Timber
Huafeng Furniture
Dorel Industries
Nobilia
Sauder Woodworking
Suofeiya
La-Z-Boy Inc.
Nolte Furniture
Hooker Furniture
QUANU
Man Wah Holdings
Natuzzi
Hülsta group
Markor
Kinnarps AB
Klaussner Furniture Industries
Doimo
Samson Holding
Sunon
Nowy Styl Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Modular Sofa consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Modular Sofa market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Modular Sofa manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Modular Sofa with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
