MODULAR SOFA MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

Modular Sofas are like multiple individual mini-sofas that clamp together to form a bigger sofa.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Modular Sofa will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Modular Sofa market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Modular Sofa market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Leather Sofa

Fabric Sofa

Wood Sofa

Others

Segmentation by application:

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IKEA

Ashley Furniture Industries

NITORI

Yihua Timber

Huafeng Furniture

Dorel Industries

Nobilia

Sauder Woodworking

Suofeiya

La-Z-Boy Inc.

Nolte Furniture

Hooker Furniture

QUANU

Man Wah Holdings

Natuzzi

Hülsta group

Markor

Kinnarps AB

Klaussner Furniture Industries

Doimo

Samson Holding

Sunon

Nowy Styl Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Modular Sofa consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Modular Sofa market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Modular Sofa manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Modular Sofa with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

