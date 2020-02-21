Nasal Implant Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2016-2026

Nasal implant or nose sculpting refers to augmentation of the nasal bridge or covering the concave deformities in the injured or asymmetrical nose. Nasal implants are used in nasal surgery to provide a symmetrical shape and other cosmetic requirements. The materials for nasal implants may include metal, ceramics, and polymers such as silicone, polyethylene, PTFE, polyesters and polyamides. Implants used for nasal reconstruction may be difficult to choose but are an important component in patient’s care. Due to the central location of nose even small defects in reconstruction can be evident.

The reason behind the rise in the number of nasal reconstruction procedures is directly related to the psychological need of the patient. However, in many cases, there has been significant help for the patients with damaged nose during traumatic injuries. Drug-remitting nasal implants, which are biodegradable in nature are advanced implants with significant benefits. The nature of the implant of degrading naturally has over shadowed the use of metallic and other synthetic implants. Nevertheless, additional research is expected to develop new natural forms of nasal implants, which in turn is expected to favor the market in near future.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2017



Nasal Implant Market: Drivers and Restraints

Primary revenue drivers for nasal implants are an increase in the number of patients seeking relief from heavy snoring and sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea or OSA, is estimated to affect around 4% middle-aged men and women globally. This has been raising the demand for titanium nasal implants. Other revenue drivers include an increase in the incidence of nasal tumors, which requires maxillofacial nasal surgeries and subsequent implants. Nasal skin tumors constituting basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas make up 12% of all skin tumors. Further, increasing demand for maxillofacial and esthetic rehabilitations also frequently require nasal implants, thus increasing the scope of revenue generation. Infections associated with nasal implants constitute the most common deterrent for product uptake. In the case of infections, administrations of antibiotics are said to be of no use. The only way the infection can be cured is taking the implant out, which could lead to another surgery. The rate of infection is much higher in plastic implants.

Nasal Implant Market: Segmentation