Nasal Implant Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2016-2026
Nasal implant or nose sculpting refers to augmentation of the nasal bridge or covering the concave deformities in the injured or asymmetrical nose. Nasal implants are used in nasal surgery to provide a symmetrical shape and other cosmetic requirements. The materials for nasal implants may include metal, ceramics, and polymers such as silicone, polyethylene, PTFE, polyesters and polyamides. Implants used for nasal reconstruction may be difficult to choose but are an important component in patient’s care. Due to the central location of nose even small defects in reconstruction can be evident.
The reason behind the rise in the number of nasal reconstruction procedures is directly related to the psychological need of the patient. However, in many cases, there has been significant help for the patients with damaged nose during traumatic injuries. Drug-remitting nasal implants, which are biodegradable in nature are advanced implants with significant benefits. The nature of the implant of degrading naturally has over shadowed the use of metallic and other synthetic implants. Nevertheless, additional research is expected to develop new natural forms of nasal implants, which in turn is expected to favor the market in near future.
Nasal Implant Market: Drivers and Restraints
Primary revenue drivers for nasal implants are an increase in the number of patients seeking relief from heavy snoring and sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea or OSA, is estimated to affect around 4% middle-aged men and women globally. This has been raising the demand for titanium nasal implants. Other revenue drivers include an increase in the incidence of nasal tumors, which requires maxillofacial nasal surgeries and subsequent implants. Nasal skin tumors constituting basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas make up 12% of all skin tumors. Further, increasing demand for maxillofacial and esthetic rehabilitations also frequently require nasal implants, thus increasing the scope of revenue generation. Infections associated with nasal implants constitute the most common deterrent for product uptake. In the case of infections, administrations of antibiotics are said to be of no use. The only way the infection can be cured is taking the implant out, which could lead to another surgery. The rate of infection is much higher in plastic implants.
Nasal Implant Market: Segmentation
The global market for nasal implant is segmented on the basis of material, graft type and end user:
- Segmentation by Material
- Synthetic
- Metal (Titanium)
- Ceramics
- Polymers (silicone, polyethylene, PTFE, polyesters and polyamides)
- Biological
- Autograft
- Xenograft
- Allograft
- Alloplast
- Segmentation by End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
Nasal Implant Market: Overview
Advancements in nasal implants have led towards the rise in demand for restricting of the nose. The major part of the demand is expected to be under cosmetic surgeries. Over the year significant number of grafting and implanting material have been introduced in the branch of Rhinoplasty. These are preferably known as biomaterials, which includes graft material such as autograft with source as the same organism, homograft with source as same species, xenograft with source as different species and alloplastic with source as synthetic material. Also, increasing the inclination of companies towards improving the quality of implants and performance coupled with the quality life of patient has led manufacturers in diversities in the type of material for various surgeries such as premaxilla augmentation, columella strut, tip graft, dorsal augmentation, middle third spreader, alar graft and lateral wall graft.
Nasal Implant Market: Region-wise Outlook
Depending on geographic region, Nasal Implant market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.
North America dominates the global market for Nasal Implant due to high adoption rate and diagnosis rate, followed by Western Europe. The rising cosmetic requirements for individuals is expected to fuel the nasal implant market. Nasal implant market in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is expected to register high growth due to developing healthcare infrastructure and rising cosmetic issues in the near future.
Nasal Implant Market: Key Players
Some of the major market players in Nasal Implant market globally include Allergan, Plc, Sientra, Inc, Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin L.P, Medartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Implantech, TMJ Concepts, Nagor.