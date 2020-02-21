Natural Cheese Market Shipment, Price, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution to 2019-2023

Natural Cheese Industry 2019

Description:-

Increasing health consciousness has raised the demand for natural cheese globally. The production of natural cheese is carried out using natural ingredients and natural flavoring. On the basis of production technique and the aging period, a variety of cheese are segregated. The rising popularity of ready to eat food is driving the market for natural cheese as a major ingredient in the food products. The application of natural cheese in ready-to-eat meals, convenience foods, and fast-foods is also adding fuel to the growth of the natural cheese market.

A shift in consumers’ food preference has escalated the demand for natural cheese in the global market. Evolving economic standards and social habits coupled with the trend of fast-food consumption has considerably impacted the growth of in-store restaurants, takeaway shops, or pub- restaurants. The sale of natural cheese is escalated highly by youth preferring natural cheese in their “on-the-go” food products. Additionally, socio-economic factors, demographic trends, changing the dietary pattern, and industrial players focusing on marketing the food habits of youth are certain factors supporting the sales of natural cheese at the global level.

Regional Analysis:

The global natural cheese market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among these, Europe is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness regarding natural products. Furthermore, health benefits associated with the consumption of natural cheese is majorly driving the growth of the natural cheese market in this region. The European region is estimated to reach USD 43.26 billion by 2023. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period, 2017–2023.

Segments

The global natural cheese market has been segmented on the basis of type such as cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, blue, and others. The cheddar type cheese in this segment is projected to account for the maximum market portion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the global natural cheese market is segmented into bakery and confectionary, sweet and savory snacks, sauces, dressings, dips, condiments, ready meals, and others. Among all, the ready meals segment is estimated to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. On the basis of distribution channel, the global natural cheese market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based. Among both, the store-based segment is estimated to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global natural cheese market are Associated Milk Producers Inc. (U.S.), Almarai Company (U.S.), Arla Foods (Denmark), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V (the Netherlands), The Kraft Heinz Co. (U.S.), and Lactosan A S (Denmark).

Key Findings:

The European region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and will grow at a substantial CAGR of 3.78%. Among the European countries, Germany is projected to witness a substantial growth of 4.08% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global natural cheese market manufacturers find a massive opportunity in China owing to the huge demand for natural cheese products.

Regional & Country-Level Analysis of the Global Natural Cheese Market Development & Demand Forecast to 2023

As per the MRFR analysis, the global natural cheese market is expected to reach USD 109.78 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.1.1 Natural Cheese

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

2.5.1 Global Natural Cheese Market, By Product Product Type

2.5.2 Global Natural Cheese Market, By Application

2.5.3 Global Natural Cheese Market, By Distribution Channel

2.5.4 Global Natural Cheese Market, By Region

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Natural cheese Market: Market Mapping & Research Methodology

4.2 Market Overview: Global Natural cheese Market

4.3 Industry Trends and Market Environment: Global Natural cheese Market

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Availability of wide varieties of cheese

5.2.2 Wide applications across food industries

5.2.3 Strong performance of food service industry

5.2.4 Increasing demand for convenience food

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Surge in milk price

5.3.2 Low shelf life of the products

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Innovation in cheese flavors

5.4.2 Exports growth

5.4.3 Explosion of social media and use of right marketing strategies

5.4.4 Attractive packaging to attract consumers

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Rise in cardiovascular diseases in the population

5.5.2 Branding issue

Continued……

