NAVIGATION MAP MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Navigation is a field of study that focuses on the process of monitoring and controlling the movement of a craft or vehicle from one place to another.
In addition, the rapid speed at which the automotive sector has been adopting navigation map applications for usage in self-driving cars is also instrumental in increasing the competition in the industry.
In 2017, the global Navigation Map market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Navigation Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Navigation Map development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Getmapping
HERE Technologies
Intermap Technologies
LAND INFO Worldwide Mapping
MapData Services
Micello
NavInfo
TomTom International
Zenrin
AutoNavi
Apple
Collins Bartholomew
DigitalGlobe
ESRI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
GIS
LiDAR
Digital Orthophotography
Aerial Photography
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Military and Defense
Enterprise Solutions
Mobile Devices
Government and Public Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Navigation Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Navigation Map development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
