NETWORK COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2025

A computer network, or data network, is a digital telecommunications network which allows nodes to share resources.

Networks support an enormous number of applications and services such as access to the World Wide Web, digital video, digital audio, shared use of application and storage servers, printers, and fax machines, and use of email and instant messaging applications as well as many others.

In 2017, the global Network Communication Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Communication Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Communication Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Dell

HP

Apple

Microsoft

Riverbed

Ubiquiti

Huawei

Aruba Networks

Broadcom

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Juniper

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ethernet Switch

Network Security

WLAN

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Enterprise

Government

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Communication Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Communication Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Ethernet Switch

1.4.3 Network Security

1.4.4 WLAN

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Personal

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network Communication Equipment Market Size

2.2 Network Communication Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Network Communication Equipment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Network Communication Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Network Communication Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Network Communication Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Network Communication Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Network Communication Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Network Communication Equipment Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network Communication Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 Dell

12.2.1 Dell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Network Communication Equipment Introduction

12.2.4 Dell Revenue in Network Communication Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Dell Recent Development

12.3 HP

12.3.1 HP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Network Communication Equipment Introduction

12.3.4 HP Revenue in Network Communication Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 HP Recent Development

12.4 Apple

12.4.1 Apple Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Network Communication Equipment Introduction

12.4.4 Apple Revenue in Network Communication Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Apple Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft

12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Network Communication Equipment Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Network Communication Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.6 Riverbed

12.6.1 Riverbed Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Network Communication Equipment Introduction

12.6.4 Riverbed Revenue in Network Communication Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Riverbed Recent Development

12.7 Ubiquiti

12.7.1 Ubiquiti Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Network Communication Equipment Introduction

12.7.4 Ubiquiti Revenue in Network Communication Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ubiquiti Recent Development

12.8 Huawei

12.8.1 Huawei Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Network Communication Equipment Introduction

12.8.4 Huawei Revenue in Network Communication Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.9 Aruba Networks

12.9.1 Aruba Networks Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Network Communication Equipment Introduction

12.9.4 Aruba Networks Revenue in Network Communication Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development

12.10 Broadcom

12.10.1 Broadcom Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Network Communication Equipment Introduction

12.10.4 Broadcom Revenue in Network Communication Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Broadcom Recent Development

12.11 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

12.12 Juniper

