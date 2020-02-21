New Study on Global Biochips Market Analysis Report by Key Players- Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Illumina, Inc., FLUIDIGM, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies,

Biochips market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Biochips market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

Major points of this report are the detailed market definition, classifications, applications and the important market tendencies that are quintessential when it comes Biochips Market of the Biotech And Research industry. With the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces of the Biochips Market we can know more regarding drivers, limitations opportunities, and challenges of the market.

The Biochips Market is rapidly changing due to the tactical moves made by governing players like developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions

The global biochips market is accounted for USD 13.23 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The major players in global Biochips market include:

Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Illumina, Inc., FLUIDIGM, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Predictive Biosciences, Inc., MYcroarray, Digital Genomics, Inc, Elim Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., CustomArray Inc., Falcon Genomics, Inc., Genalyte, Inc., Hologic, Inc., AGENDIA, WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc.

Major market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing applications of biochips

Technological advancements and new product launches

Strict regulatory guidelines

High instrument costs

Market Segmentation

Market Type

DNA Chip

Lab-on-a-chip

Protein Chips

Fabrication Technology

Microarrays

Microfluidics

End user

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies,

Academic & Research Institutes

Table of Contents:

Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions Industry Overview Growth Drivers, Market Trends, And Challenges Innovations In The Biochips Industry Product Overview Biochip And Microarray Construction Applications Of Biochips Competitive Landscape Global Market Perspective Regional Market Perspective Company Profiles

Report highlights

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2017-2024 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

