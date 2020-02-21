Night Vision Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Night Vision Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 136 pages with table and figures in it.

A night vision device (NVD) is an optoelectronic device that allows images to be produced in levels of light approaching total darkness. It does not work when using an infrared searchlight illuminating the target, and the use of the faint light reflected from the target light through the booster, the image on the screen to enhance the human eye can feel the visible image to observation and targeting. This report mainly covers the Infrared night vision, LLL night vision, Thermal imaging infrared instrument, Laser Night Vision product type.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Night Vision Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 6.6 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 6.1 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Night Vision Devices includes Night Vision Camera, Night Vision Scope, Night Vision Goggle and Other Night Vision Devices, and the proportion of Night Vision Camera in 2015 is about 44.95%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Night Vision Devices is widely used in Military and Civil. The most proportion of Night Vision Devices is Military, and the market share in 2015 is 65.89%. The trend of Military is decreasing in past five years.

The worldwide market for Night Vision Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 7250 million US$ in 2024, from 5830 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Night Vision Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FLIR

Harris

L3 Technologies

Thales

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

SAT Infrared

ITL

Meprolight

ATN

Optix

Meopta

Thermoteknix

Schmidt and Bender

Newcon Optik

Nivisys

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Night Vision Camera

Night Vision Scope

Night Vision Goggle

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Civil

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Night Vision Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Night Vision Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Night Vision Devices in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Night Vision Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Night Vision Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Night Vision Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Night Vision Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

