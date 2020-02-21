Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market Forecast 2024 by Manufacturing Technology, Key Manufacturers, Industry Trends

ARCognizance’s Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers Analysis of “Non-dairy Creamer Market”.

Non-dairy creamer, also called coffee whitener, is a powdered milk or cream substitute used primarily for flavoring coffee and tea. There are a variety of creamers made with various products, but most of the standard or best-known brands contain the protein-rich milk derivative casein in the form of sodium caseinate.

The global non-dairy creamer maintained a steady growth in the past several years, and it will grew at a steady rate in next few years. Currently the non-dairy creamer market is dominated by some players from United States and Europe, like Nestle, WhiteWave and FrieslandCampina etc; Asia-Pacific also play an important role, especialy in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore etc. and the top producers include Super Group, Yearrakarn, Custom Food Group, PT. Santos Premium Krimer, PT Aloe Vera, Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry, Wenhui Food, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology, Hubei Hong Yuan Food, Fujian Jumbo Grand Foo, Shandong Tianmei Bio and Amrut International.

Powdered non-dairy creamer or coffee whitener has become an increasingly important ingredient used to replace milk powder in white coffee or tea, beverages, culinary and other food preparation. It is more economical, has good shelf life and is easy to handle. This non-dairy creamer industry is deeply affected by the government policy and alimentary codex. United States food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared that since January 1, 2006, they required all ingredients list of foods’ packaging must be marked clearly the content of trans-fatty acids. Since then, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, etc. enact legislation setting limit on trans-fatty acids, and it usually dictates fewer than 5%: the Dutch below 5%, French below 3.8%, and the Swedish below 5%. We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth rising curve.

According to this study, over the next five years the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6180 million by 2024, from US$ 5260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Low-fat NDC

Medium-fat NDC

High-fat NDC

Segmentation by application:

NDC for Coffee

NDC for Milk Tea

NDC for Baking, Cold

Drinks and Candy

NDC Solid Beverage

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nestle(Switzerland)

WhiteWave(US)

FrieslandCampina(Netherlands)

DEK(Grandos)(Germany)

DMK(TURM-Sahne GmbH)(Germany)

Caprimo

Super Group(Singapore)

Yearrakarn(Thailand)

Custom Food Group(Malaysia)

PT. Santos Premium Krimer(Indonesia)

PT Aloe Vera(Indonesia)

Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry(China)

Wenhui Food(China)

Bigtree Group(China)

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology(China)

Jiangxi Weirbao

Food Biotechnology(China)

Hubei Hong Yuan Food(China)

Fujian Jumbo Grand Food(China)

Shandong Tianmei Bio(China)

Amrut International(China)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) by Players

Chapter Four: Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market Forecast

