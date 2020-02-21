Non-oriented Electrical Steel Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Electrical steels are distinguished by their excellent electro-magnetic properties. There are two major types of fully processed electrical steels: grain-oriented (GO) and non-oriented (NO). Non-oriented electrical steel features homogeneous magnetic properties in all directions. They are widely used as iron core materials in rotating machines ranging from large power generators to tiny precision electric motors. They are also used in the iron core of small power transformers.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Baowu

ArcelorMittal

TISCO

JFE Steel

Shougang Group

NSSMC

NLMK

Ansteel

AK Steel

Thyssen Krupp

Voestalpine

Masteel

Posco

TATA Steel

BX Steel

Nucor

CSC

Baosteel

The global Non-oriented Electrical Steel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-oriented Electrical Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-oriented Electrical Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fully Processed

Semi-processed

Segment by Application

Power Generation

AC Motor

Household Appliances

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-oriented Electrical Steel

1.2 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fully Processed

1.2.3 Semi-processed

1.3 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 AC Motor

1.3.4 Household Appliances

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Non-oriented Electrical Steel Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Non-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Non-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size

1.4.1 Global Non-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production (2014-2025)

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-oriented Electrical Steel Business

7.1 Baowu

7.1.1 Baowu Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Baowu Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ArcelorMittal

7.2.1 ArcelorMittal Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ArcelorMittal Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TISCO

7.3.1 TISCO Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TISCO Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 JFE Steel

7.4.1 JFE Steel Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 JFE Steel Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Shougang Group

7.5.1 Shougang Group Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Shougang Group Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NSSMC

7.6.1 NSSMC Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NSSMC Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 NLMK

7.7.1 NLMK Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 NLMK Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Ansteel

7.8.1 Ansteel Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Ansteel Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 AK Steel

7.9.1 AK Steel Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 AK Steel Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Thyssen Krupp

7.10.1 Thyssen Krupp Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Non-oriented Electrical Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Thyssen Krupp Non-oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Voestalpine

7.12 Masteel

7.13 Posco

7.14 TATA Steel

7.15 BX Steel

7.16 Nucor

7.17 CSC

7.18 Baosteel

Continued….

