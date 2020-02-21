Oilfield Production Chemicals Market to See Incredible Growth During 2028

XploreMR analyzes the global oilfield production chemicals market in its new publication titled “Oilfield Production Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028”. This study provides a thorough analysis and key insights on the oilfield production chemicals market on the basis of type, application and region for the historical period 2013 – 2017 and forecast period 2018 – 2028. The objective of the report is to assess the dynamics in the oilfield production chemicals market and provide key information pertaining to the several segments of the global oilfield production chemicals market. To provide a better understanding and support stakeholders for decision making and oilfield production chemicals market analysis, the report is incorporated with the analysis of drivers, restraints and trends that influence the current oilfield production chemicals market scenario and are expected to impact the global oilfield production chemicals market over the forecast period. The study provides data for 2017 along with an inclusive market forecast for the period 2018 – 2028.

Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Segmentation

Type By Application Region Demulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Paraffin Inhibitors

Biocides

Hydrate Inhibitors

H2S Scavengers

Scale Inhibitors

Others Production Methods

Storage & Transportation

Safe Disposal North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia & Pacific

China

India

Middle East and Africa

Oilfield Production Chemicals Report Description

To comprehend and ascertain oilfield production chemicals market opportunities and trends, the global oilfield production chemicals market report has been categorically split into different sections based on type, application and region. The report starts with oilfield production chemicals market overview and provides a market definition and taxonomy along with value chain, drivers and pricing analysis pertaining to the oilfield production chemicals market. Following this, the oilfield production chemicals market background has been covered, which includes the factors affecting the oilfield production chemicals market such as the macro-economic factors, which include the region-wise growth rates of various GDP and various industries. The market background also covers the market dynamics that affect the oilfield production chemicals market. The dynamics covered in the oilfield production chemicals market report are drivers (growth of crude oil production and exploration of new oil reserves), restraints (fluctuations in crude oil prices and increasing inclination towards renewable energy sources), and trends (acquisition of other market players). The oilfield production chemicals market background also includes the value chain analysis wherein the flow of the oilfield production chemicals from manufacturers to end users through various distributors and suppliers involved is listed. The final part in the oilfield production chemicals market background includes forecast factors, which include the factors (oil & gas industry performance, offshore exploration and production industries performance, seaborne trade performance, ship-building industry performance, global energy consumption, refined petroleum and other liquids consumption, gdp growth and industrialization growth) that are expected to have an impact on the global oilfield production chemicals market.

The sections that follow include the global oilfield production chemicals market analysis by type, application and region/country. All the above sections evaluate the oilfield production chemicals market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global oilfield production chemicals market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from end-use, delivery form and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides oilfield production chemicals market value (US$ Mn) data, growth rates, market shares and total incremental $ opportunity indices for each segment over the forecast period (2018–2028).

In the final section of the report, we have provided a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance in order to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global oilfield production chemicals market along with their business strategies. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Research Methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year with oilfield production chemicals market numbers estimated for 2018 and a forecast made for 2018–2028. To ascertain the market, the global demand for oilfield production chemicals is assessed and funneled down to different type’s w.r.t. region/country. The XploreMR assessment is based on a multipronged approach that comprises secondary and primary research, and triangulation of data obtained therefrom. During the initial phase of research work, product mapping was done, in which the type of product offered by major players with respect to the application area were identified. Further, in secondary research, data available in public domain such as industry association, company annual reports, white papers, publications, journals and government sites, among others sources will be collected and accordingly, set of data points will be built. For the same, a top-down approach has been used to assess oilfield production chemicals market numbers for each type and bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the market estimation. For forecast assessment, growth of oil production and other related factors affecting oilfield production chemical consumption, in particular, along with insights provided by industry participants are weighed in so as to develop a pertinent forecast for individual type. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2017 with regard to oilfield production chemicals and the expected market value in the global oilfield production chemicals market over the forecast period.

