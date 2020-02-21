Opportunities in Global Ballast Water Management Market| Future Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast 2019-2025

s.

This report studies the global Ballast Water Management market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ballast Water Management market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Ballast water has been an essential component of the ship’s constancy. Ballast water is pumped in to maintain safe operating conditions throughout a voyage. It is an important for safe and efficient modern shipping operations, it may create serious environmental, economic and health issues attribute to the multitude of marine species carried in ships’ ballast water.

Government initiatives toward marine environmental protection, increasing demand for petroleum products, developing healthcare concerns in shipping sector are fueling the market growth. However, continuously changes in government rules and regulations and high costs associated are hindering the growth of the market. Influenced by stringent regulations, increase in fleet ownership, and global trade in large volumes, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to this market. Additionally, factors such as the expansion in fleet size in various countries and the decommissioning of aging vessels, also contribute to the growth of the ballast water management market in this region.

The global Ballast Water Management market is valued at 13900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 172500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ALFA LAVAL

GEA Group

Hitachi

Veolia Water Technology

Wrtsil

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Physical Disinfection

Mechanical Method

Chemical Method

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive Machinery & Equipment

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Building & Infrastructure Materials

Medical & Healthcare

Mining Equipment

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ballast Water Management capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Ballast Water Management manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

