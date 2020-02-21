Personalized Packaging Market Projected To Exhibit A High CAGR From 2025

XploreMR examines the global personalized packaging market during the forecast period 2017-2025. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights about various segments of the global personalized packaging market. The report begins with an overview of the global personalized packaging market, evaluating market performance regarding revenue, followed by XploreMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global retail as well as personalized packaging market. Weighted average pricing analysis of personalized packaging based on material type is also included in the report.

In-depth secondary research has been performed in order to compute the market size. Data points such as regional splits and market split by material type, packaging type, and end-user have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of personalized packaging across the retail industry.

The report triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, as well as dynamics of personalized packaging market. XploreMR has not only conducted forecasts in terms of value but also evaluated the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, which helps providers to recognize the future opportunities and predictability of the market.

In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into four key sections on the basis of material type, packaging type, end use, and region. The report analyzes the global personalized packaging market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand tonnes).

Vital feature of this report is the analysis of the global personalized packaging market by region, material type, packaging type, and end use; and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to provide potential resources from sales perspective of the global personalized packaging market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the personalized packaging market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global personalized packaging market.

In the final section of the report, personalized packaging market competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide personalized packaging. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the personalized packaging market.

Few of the key players in the global personalized packaging market include Huhtamaki Oyj, The Mondi Group plc. , Smurfit Kappa Group, Glenroy Inc., ProAmpac LLC., Owens-Illinois, Inc., Salazar Packaging, Inc., Design Packaging, Inc., PrimeLine Packaging, International Packaging Inc., Elegant Packaging, Pak Factory Inc., ABOX Packaging Co., ACG Ecopak ., Cal Box Group. and SoOPAK Company.

