Plastic Recycling Market: Global Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Product Types, Major Application Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Summary

Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.

The global Plastic Recycling market will reach Million USD in 2017 and CAGR xx% 2011-2017. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Plastic Recycling by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW plastics

Extrupet

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus

Viridor

Centriforce

Visy

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Intco

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile fiber / clothing

Landscaping/Street furniture

Other Uses

Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1. Plastic Recycling Industry

1.1.1. Overview

1.1.2. Development of Plastic Recycling

1.2. Market Segment

1.2.1. Upstream

1.2.2. Downstream

1.3. Cost Analysis

Chapter Two: Industry Environment

2.1. Policy

2.2. Economics

2.3. Sociology

2.4. Technology

Chapter Three: Plastic Recycling Market by Type

3.1. By Type

3.1.1. PET

3.1.2. PP

3.1.3. HDPE

3.1.4. LDPE

3.1.5. Others

3.2. Market Size

3.3. Market Forecast

