Pneumatic Cylinder Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

Pneumatic cylinders are mechanical devices which use the power of compressed gas to produce a force in a reciprocating linear motion.

Scope of the Report:

First, as for the pneumatic cylinder industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 10 manufacturers occupied 60% of market share. The top five manufacturers are SMC Corporation, Festo, IMI, Parker, Aventics which are close to 48 per cent totally in 2015. The SMC Corporation which has 16.69% market share in 2015 is the leader in the Pneumatic Cylinder industry. The manufacturers following SMC Corporation are Festo and IMI, which respectively has 12.01% and 6.90% market share in 2015.

Second, the global consumption of pneumatic cylinder products rises up from 8212.2 K units in 2011 to 10380.6 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 5.23%. At the same time, the revenue of world pneumatic cylinder sales market has a leap from 837.35 million dollar to 961.83 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the pneumatic cylinder products in East Asia.

Third, Europe is the largest production and consumption region for pneumatic cylinder. Witch production about 32.03% and consumption about 25.91% in 2015.

Forth, the downstream industries of pneumatic cylinder products are industrial realm, automotive, Building industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of china industrial realm, automotive market, the consumption increase of pneumatic cylinder will be bright.

Finally, we believe pneumatic cylinder industry relatively mature and have a strong connection with the upstream raw materials. We tend to believe the future of winter tire will be optimism.

The worldwide market for Pneumatic Cylinder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 1250 million US$ in 2024, from 1040 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Pneumatic Cylinder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SMC Corporation

Festo

IMI

Parker

Aventics

Aro (Ingersoll Rand)

Univer

Camozzi

Metal Work

Airtac

Ashun Fluid Power Co

Bimba Manufacturing

EMC

Bansbach

Aignep

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-Acting Cylinders

Double-Acting Cylinders

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial realm

Automotive

Building

Other

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pneumatic Cylinder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pneumatic Cylinder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pneumatic Cylinder in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pneumatic Cylinder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pneumatic Cylinder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pneumatic Cylinder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pneumatic Cylinder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

