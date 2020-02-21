Portable Electronics Market Shipment, Price, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution to 2019-2023

Description:-

Portable electronic devices are no longer treated as luxuries, but have become a necessity to people. Portable electronics are light in weight and come into smaller sizes which can easily be carried around. Portable electronics are basically hand held devices. There are various portable electronics which we use on daily basis, and the best example for the same is smartphones. Other portable electronics include personal digital assistants, laptops, media players, gaming consoles, media players, digital cameras, navigation systems, power banks, flash drives, healthcare devices and others.

Portability is a feature that has made electronics so easy to handle and carry around. Owing to continuous developments in the technology, portable electronics have integrated a greater number of functions into them apart from just playing the music and making calls. The smartphones today can surf internet and display multimedia files on the go. This is due to the continuous advancements in the technology.

Major factor driving the growth of portable electronics market is their portability feature which allows users to tackle all their work and play on the go. Major trend in the portable electronics devices is the enhanced audio and video capabilities, high performance processors and larger storage capacities packed into a smaller device.

Portable devices are known to be light weight and hence are small in size. Mobile phones are the best examples of portable electronic devices which holds the largest market share for the portable electronics market and has been dominating the market. This is owing to the increasing smartphone users and growing smartphone applications. The portable electronic devices like media players, laptops and gaming consoles are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The global portable electronics market is expected to grow approximately at USD 196.99 Billion by 2023, approx. 11.03% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of portable electronics market includes Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), HP (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Eastman Kodak Company ((U.S.), Palm, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Global Portable Electronics Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the portable electronics market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Portable Electronics market based on porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of product and end user

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the portable electronics market

Target Audience

• Technology Investors

• Technology Providers

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Infrastructure Providers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• OEM Technology Solution Providers

Key Findings

• The global portable electronics market is expected to reach USD 196.99 Billion by 2023.

• By product, mobile handsets sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 9.04% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• By end user, residential sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 7.72% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global portable electronics market followed by Asia Pacific region, while Europe ranks third in the portable electronics market.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Research Methodologies

1.1 Research Process

1.2 Primary Research

1.3 Secondary Research

1.4 Forecast Model

1.4.1 Market Size Estimation

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Technological Advancements

2.1.2 Increasing Demand For Portability

2.1.3 Rise In Demand For Portable Medical Devices

2.1.4 Increasing Adopton Of Wearable Devices

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 High Maintenance Costs

2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Process For Medical Product Approval

2.3 Market Opportunity

2.3.1 Emerging Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Portable Electronics Supply Chain

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Portable Electronics Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market by Sub-segment

5.1.1.1 Mobile Handsets

5.1.1.2 Personal Digital Assistant (PDA)

5.1.1.3 Notebook/Laptop

5.1.1.4 Media Players

5.1.1.5 Gaming Consoles

5.1.1.6 Digital Camera

5.1.1.7 Navigation Systems

5.1.1.8 Power Banks

5.1.1.9 Flash Drives

5.1.1.10 Healthcare Devices

5.1.1.11 Others

6 Global Portable Electronics Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1.1 Industrial

6.1.1.2 Commercial

6.1.1.3 Residential

7 Global Portable Electronics Market, By Region

7.1.1 North America

7.1.2 Europe

7.1.3 Asia-Pacific

7.1.4 ROW

Continued……

