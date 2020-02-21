Portable Power Bank Market 2019 Industry Growth, Trends, and Size to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Portable Power Bank Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 184 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Portable Power Bank Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Portable Power Bank can be used to store the power supply device, commonly used for smartphone, tablets, portable media devices, and others applications. In the next five years, the global consumption of Power Banks will maintain a high annual growth rate; production value is expected to

Demand is driven by the demand of smartphone and tablet. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography. The industry is fragmented.

Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investment will enter the field in the future.

China domestic Power Banks industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 80% of total production capacity. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Portable Power Bank industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The production of Portable Power Bank is about 682599 K Units in 2015.

China is the largest supplier of Portable Power Bank, with a production market share nearly 40.36% and sales market share nearly 35.21% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while China region also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe, with the production market share of 24.38% and sales market share of 23.06% in 2015. North America is another important market of Portable Power Bank, enjoying 18.92% production market share and 21.72% sales market share in 2015.

Portable Power Bank is used in Smartphone, Tablet and Media Devices. Report data showed that 52.77% of the Portable Power Bank market demand in Smartphone, 21.70% in Tablet, and 25.53% in Media Devices in 2015.

There are mainly four kinds of Portable Power Bank, which the battery capacity range from 2000 mAh to more than 20000 mAh.

According to this study, over the next five years the Portable Power Bank market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Portable Power Bank business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Portable Power Bank market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Portable Power Bank value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Up To 10000 mAh

10001 – 15000 mAh

Above 15000 mAh

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smartphone

Tablet

Media Device

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

MI, Anker, Samsung, Sony, FSP, Panasonic, SCUD, Powerocks, Pisen, GP Batteries, Mophie, Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited), Apacer, Yoobao, Besiter, DX Power, Maxell, Intex Technologies, Romoss, Pineng, IEC Technology, RavPower, Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv), Mili, Lepow, Ambrane, Aigo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Portable Power Bank Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Portable Power Bank Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Portable Power Bank Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Portable Power Bank Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Portable Power Bank Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Portable Power Bank market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Portable Power Bank consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Portable Power Bank market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Power Bank manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Power Bank with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Power Bank submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

