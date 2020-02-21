Pregnancy Products Market – Rapid Growth of E-commerce Across World Demands Drives

The analyst of the TMR report has projected the demand in the U.S. pregnancy products market to increment at a formidable CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2023. He has highlighted that the Southern region will produce most prominent chunk of demand, when compared from the other three regions studied under this report, viz. Western United States, Central United States, and Northeastern United States.

One of the main factors driving the US pregnancy products market is the increase in fertility rate among the US population. And as the number of pregnancies rises over the coming years, the demand for pregnancy products is sure to grow. The demand for products to prevent, control, or treat conditions such as itching, stretch marks, and sagging of the skin has been consistently high in the US and this has ensured the steady growth of the pregnancy products market in the country.

The market is also fueled by the rising impact of advertisements by players across different media – magazines, television, newspapers, and digital media. The rapid growth of e-commerce across the US and easy access to pregnancy products has further aided the market.

However, the safety of these pregnancy products is a major concern among users. For instance, orally administered retinoids are known to be teratogenic and may cause several birth defects such as nervous system defects, craniofacial defects, and heart defects. Retinoids is also found in lower concentration in creams and lotions. As a result, the adverse side effects of retinoids could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the U.S. market for pregnancy products is segmented into Western U.S., Southern U.S., Central U.S., and Northeastern U.S. Among these, the report states that the Southern part of the country, which comprises 16 states including Florida, Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, and Texas, is slated to grow at a strong pace over the coming years and will continue to hold a significant share in the pregnancy products market owing to a surge in pregnancies over the recent past and growing female population. High fertility rate, along with an alarming rise in teen pregnancies, is also slated to benefit the market for pregnancy products in Southern U.S.