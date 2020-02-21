Profilometer Market To Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2026

This report on the global profilometer market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, policy and regulations, and technology advancement which are expected to influence the profilometer market growth during the said period.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume shipments (Thousand units), across different geographies.

Global Profilometer Market: Trends and Opportunities

Surface profilometers are devices that help to measure the surface profile in order to quantify the roughness. Higher usage of 3D non-contact profilometer and demand from electronic, semiconductor, and automotive fields is set to fuel the global profilometer equipment market, resulting in the rise in demand for profilometers across regions. Increasing regulations and policies increase the product standard and quality.

High investment cost of machinery for setting up production units is expected to hamper the global profilometer market. However, manufacturers of profilometers are active in product development and are innovating new advance profilometer technology which are expected to create huge opportunity for the profilometer market during the forecast period.

Global Profilometer Market: Key Segments

The profilometer market has been segmented on the basis of type, methods, dimension, end- use industry, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segmented into contact profilometer and non-contact profilometer. Non-contact profilometer is further segmented into time-resolved profilometer and fiber-based optical profilometer. By methods, the profilometer market is classified into optical methods, and contact or pseudo contact methods.

In terms of optical methods, the profilometer market is further divided into interferometry based methods, focus detection methods, and pattern projection methods. Pseudo contact methods is sub categorized into stylus profilometer, atomic force microscopy, and scanning tunneling microscopy. Based on dimension, the profilometer market is segmented into 2D and 3D. Semiconductor industry, mechanical types, automotive industry, and others (textiles/leather/paper medical etc.) are applications of profilometers.

Geographically, the report classifies the industry into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of value and volume shipments. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina.

Global Profilometer Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the profilometer market. Porter’s Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and threat from competition in the profilometer market is also included in the report.

Value chain analysis which shows work flow in the profilometer market and identifies raw material supplier services providers and distribution channels is also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in the report. It also covers segment wise incremental opportunity analysis. Furthermore, the report also covers competition matrix of key players in the scope of study.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The same has also been provided for each segment i.e. by type, by methods, by dimension, and by application.

Global Profilometer Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global profilometer market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities.

Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the profilometer market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the report include KLA-Tencor Corporation, Mahr Federal Inc., Zygo Corporation, Solarius Development Inc., Mitutoyo America Corporation, Schaefer Technology GmbH, Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd, L. S. Starrett Company, Sensofar Group, Bruker Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Teräspyörä-Steelwheel Oy, Alicona Imaging GmbH, and AMETEKInc.

