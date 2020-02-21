PVC FLOORING MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

PVC Flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.

In terms of sales volume, the total sales of PVC flooring in the United States had increased to 60354 K Sqm in 2016 from 38797 K Sqm in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 67449 K Sqm by 2017 to 125548 K Sqm by 2022.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 41.80% market share of the PVC flooring market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Armstrong, Bonie and LG Hausys. They respectively with market share as 20.70%, 11.06%, and 10.04% in 2016.

Global PVC Flooring market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PVC Flooring.

This report researches the worldwide PVC Flooring market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PVC Flooring breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

HANWHA

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716988-global-pvc-flooring-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

PVC Flooring Breakdown Data by Type

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

PVC Flooring Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Residential

PVC Flooring Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

PVC Flooring Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3716988-global-pvc-flooring-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Global PVC Flooring Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Flooring Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PVC Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Homogenous

1.4.3 Heterogeneous

1.4.4 Vinyl tiles (VT)

1.4.5 Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PVC Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/pvc-flooring-market-2019-global-industry-analysis-by-key-players-segmentation-and-forecast-by-2025_327579.html

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Armstrong

8.1.1 Armstrong Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.1.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Bonie

8.2.1 Bonie Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.2.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 LG Hausys

8.3.1 LG Hausys Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.3.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Gerflor

8.4.1 Gerflor Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.4.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Forbo

8.5.1 Forbo Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.5.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Mohawk(including IVC)

8.6.1 Mohawk(including IVC) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.6.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Mannington

8.7.1 Mannington Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.7.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Tarkett

8.8.1 Tarkett Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.8.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Polyflor

8.9.1 Polyflor Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.9.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 HANWHA

8.10.1 HANWHA Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.10.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716988-global-pvc-flooring-market-insights-forecast-to-2025