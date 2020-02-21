Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Technology Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2019-2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024

Rail Wheels a type of Wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks. The Wheels is on the rails without guidance except for the shape of the tyre in relation to the rail head. Contrary to popular belief, the flanges should not touch the rails. Flanges are only a last resort to prevent the wheels becoming derailed – they’re a safety feature. The Wheel tyre is coned and the rail head slightly curved.

Ideally, the Wheel profile should be determined by agreement between the railway infrastructure owner and the rolling stock owner. Of course, it varies from place to place but it is rarely a simple angle. It’s usually a carefully calculated compound form. With respect to the rail angle, in the UK for example, it is set at 1 in 20 (1/20 or 0.05). In the US and France it’s usually at 1/40. Light rail systems operating over roadways will have special profiles.

Globally, the rail wheels industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of rail wheels is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like NSSMC, Interpipe, EVRAZ NTMK and Vyksa Steel Works (VSW), etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their rail wheels and related services. Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific are the major consumption regions and their market share is 15.32%, 8.55% and 49.60%

The consumption volume of rail wheels is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of rail wheels industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of rail wheels is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

Segmentation by product type:

High speed

Freight Wagons

Passenger Wagons

Locos

Segmentation by application:

OE Market

AM Market

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NSSMC

Interpipe

EVRAZ NTMK

Vyksa Steel Works (VSW)

Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)

Lucchini RS

Rail Wheel Factory

GHH-Bonatrans

Durgapur Steel Plant

Amsted Rail

Semco

Comsteel

Kolowag

Masteel

Taiyuan Heavy Industry

Datong ABC Castings Company

Xinyang Tonghe wheels

Zhibo Lucchini Railway Equipment

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

