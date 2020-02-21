Railway Traction Motors Market – Projected to Register a High CAGR of 5.0%

The railway traction motors market in North America is consolidated to a certain degree, with the five leading players collectively accounting for a share of over 55% in 2015. These players are ABB Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Alstom S.A., and Siemens A.G. Transparency Market Research states that considering the current trends in the railway traction motors market in North America, the market shares of some of the key players are likely to undergo significant moderations during the course of the forecast period.

Railway traction motors find application in diesel locomotives, electrical multiple units (EMUs), electric locomotives, and diesel-electric locomotives, among others. The diesel-electric locomotive segment is likely to account for a share of over 45% by 2024, retaining its position as the leading application segment throughout the forecast period. The diesel locomotives segment followed suit, also accounting for a considerable share in the North America railway traction motors market.

Although the electric locomotive segment is anticipated to account for a small share in the overall market, it is projected to register a high CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2024. This has been identified by TMR as one of the most attractive application segments in terms of revenue.

On the basis of country, the North America market railway traction motors market comprises the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. accounted for the leading share in the railways traction motors market in North America and is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Registering a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period, the market is projected to generate just under US$8 bn by 2024. The strong presence of a large number of manufacturers in the country and their consistent efforts in developing improved traction motors have significantly benefited the market here. Large-scale urbanization and rising initiatives to electrify passenger railways have also provided the railway traction motors market in the U.S. significant impetus.