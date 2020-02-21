Regenerative Medicine Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Regenerative Medicine Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Regenerative medicine is a branch of translational research in tissue engineering and molecular biology which deals with the “process of replacing, engineering or regenerating human cells, tissues or organs to restore or establish normal function”. It is through the use of innovative medical means rebuilding diseased or damaged tissue or to support diseased or damaged tissue regeneration. The methods used include cell therapy, tissue engineering, chemically induced and therapeutic cloning, etc. Any combination of these technologies may be used to harness or stimulate the body’s innate healing ability in order to treat a wide range of ailments, including musculoskeletal-related conditions, cardio- and peripheral vascular diseases, neurological disorders, stroke, non-healing wounds and ocular diseases.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Regenerative Medicine market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Regenerative Medicine market by product type and applications/end industries.

Currently, some companies in the world can provide regenerative medicine service, mainly concentrating in USA. The main market players are DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, ZimmerBiomet, Stryker, Acelity, MiMedx Group, Organogenesis, UniQure, Cellular Dynamics International, etc.

USA is the largest market of regenerative medicine, which occupies 51.09 percent of global regenerative medicine market share in 2015. It is followed by EU, which has around 16.66 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and China.

According to the research, the most potential market in the main countries of regenerative medicine industry is Asia, determined by the rising level of medical care. Besides, South America, Middle East should also be focused by the investors. They are the potential consumers of regenerative medicine.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the huge industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.

The relatively-mature technology is cell transplantation; tissue engineering and therapeutic cloning has its technical advantages, which is the direction of future research and development.

The global Regenerative Medicine market is valued at 5350 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 19000 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Regenerative Medicine.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

ZimmerBiomet

Stryker

Acelity

MiMedx Group

Organogenesis

UniQure

Cellular Dynamics International

Osiris Therapeutics

Vcanbio

Gamida Cell

Golden Meditech

Cytori

Celgene

Vericel Corporation

Guanhao Biotech

Mesoblast

Stemcell Technologies

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cell Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Biomaterial

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dermatology

Cardiovascular

CNS

Orthopedic

Others

