Retail Furniture Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Furniture refers to movable objects intended to support various human activities such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, and sofas), eating (tables), and sleeping (e.g., beds). Furniture is also used to hold objects at a convenient height for work (as horizontal surfaces above the ground, such as tables and desks), or to store things (e.g., cupboards and shelves). Furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture’s functional role, it can serve a symbolic or religious purpose. It can be made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood. Furniture can be made using a variety of woodworking joints which often reflect the local culture.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sauder Woodworking

Dorel Industries

Bush Industries

Whalen Furniture

Homestar North America

IKEA

Flexsteel (Home Styles)

Simplicity Sofas

Prepac

South Shore

The global Retail Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Retail Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Retail Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wooden Furniture

Leather & Fabric Furniture

Metal Furniture

Other

Segment by Application

Independent Specialist Retailers

Independent Furniture Chains

Convenient Stores

Others (Online)

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Retail Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Retail Furniture

1.2 Retail Furniture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Retail Furniture Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Wooden Furniture

1.2.3 Leather & Fabric Furniture

1.2.4 Metal Furniture

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Retail Furniture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Retail Furniture Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Independent Specialist Retailers

1.3.3 Independent Furniture Chains

1.3.4 Convenient Stores

1.3.5 Others (Online)

1.3 Global Retail Furniture Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Retail Furniture Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Retail Furniture Market Size

1.4.1 Global Retail Furniture Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Retail Furniture Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Retail Furniture Business

7.1 Sauder Woodworking

7.1.1 Sauder Woodworking Retail Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Retail Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sauder Woodworking Retail Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dorel Industries

7.2.1 Dorel Industries Retail Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Retail Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dorel Industries Retail Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bush Industries

7.3.1 Bush Industries Retail Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Retail Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bush Industries Retail Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Whalen Furniture

7.4.1 Whalen Furniture Retail Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Retail Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Whalen Furniture Retail Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Homestar North America

7.5.1 Homestar North America Retail Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Retail Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Homestar North America Retail Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 IKEA

7.6.1 IKEA Retail Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Retail Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 IKEA Retail Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Flexsteel (Home Styles)

7.7.1 Flexsteel (Home Styles) Retail Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Retail Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Flexsteel (Home Styles) Retail Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Simplicity Sofas

7.8.1 Simplicity Sofas Retail Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Retail Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Simplicity Sofas Retail Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Prepac

7.9.1 Prepac Retail Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Retail Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Prepac Retail Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 South Shore

7.10.1 South Shore Retail Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Retail Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 South Shore Retail Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

