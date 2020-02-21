Screen Printing Mesh Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2028

Screen printing mesh market report provides forecast and analysis of the screen printing mesh market at the global level. It provides screen printing mesh market historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast for 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 meter square). The screen printing mesh market report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on global printing industry, packaging market, and global textile industry. Additionally, screen printing mesh market report includes supply side drivers, demand side drivers, restraints, product level trends, and company level trends of the global screen printing mesh market. The report comprises the study of opportunities for screen printing mesh manufacturers and also includes a detailed value chain analysis along with a profitability margin analysis.

In order to provide users of screen printing mesh market report a comprehensive view of the screen printing mesh market, we have included detailed competition analysis among global market leaders, global market structure, market share analysis, and company profiles with their SWOT analysis, product overview and company overview of screen printing mesh market players. The competition dashboard provides detailed comparison of screen printing mesh manufacturers on parameters such as product offerings, total revenue, target regions, and key differentiators. The study encompasses screen printing mesh market attractiveness analysis by material type, filament type, mesh count, thread diameter, substrate, end-use, and region.

The report includes volume sales of screen printing mesh and the revenue generated from the sales of screen printing mesh globally, across all important regional economies. The global screen printing mesh market is segmented on the basis of material into polyarylate, polyester, nylon, and steel segments.

The screen printing mesh market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of screen printing mesh by material and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Screen printing mesh market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The screen printing mesh market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current screen printing mesh market scenario. Pricing is considered by the calculation of revenue obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional screen printing mesh manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users of screen printing mesh have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents has been taken into view. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the screen printing mesh market for various end uses in different regions across the globe. A top-down approach has been used to estimate the screen printing mesh market by country. Screen printing mesh market numbers for all the regions by material, filament type, mesh count, thread diameter, substrate, and end use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level screen printing mesh market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The screen printing mesh market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of screen printing mesh market. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and the company’s annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the screen printing mesh market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key players in the global screen printing mesh market are Haver & Boecker OHG, Sefar AG, NBC Meshtec, Inc., Maishi Wire Mesh Mfg., Nippon Tokushu Fabric, Inc., Asada Mesh Co., Ltd., Saati S.p.A., Weisse & Eschrich GmbH & Co. KG, Extris Srl, and Nakanuma Art Screen Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

By Material Polyarylate Polyester Nylon Steel

By Filament Type Mono-filament Multi-filament

By Mesh Count Below 80 Threads per inch 80 – 110 Threads per inch 110-220 Threads per inch 220-305 Threads per inch Above 305 Threads per inch

By Thread Diameter Below 30 micron 30-60 micron 60-90 micron Above 90 micron

By Substrate Paper & Paperboard Metal Plastic Fabric Glass

By End Use Textile Industry Packaging Industry Glass & Ceramics Electronics & Electrical Advertising & Marketing

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Romania Rest of Eastern Europe Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Turkey Rest of MEA Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ Japan



