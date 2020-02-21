Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market 2019: Industry Analysis By Huawei Technologies, Cellwize, Airspan Networks, TEOCO, Rohde & Schwarz, Bwtech, Comarch, Casa Systems, Inc., CCS COMPUTERS PVT Ltd And Others

Data Bridge Market Research Published New Report As Titled” Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025. Self-Organizing Network (SON) market report is a precise study of the ICT industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. The report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the ICT industry by the key players. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis.

Self-Organizing Network (SON) market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This report gives an edge to not only compete but also to outdo the competition

Market Analysis: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market is expected to reach USD 7.42 billion by 2025 from USD 3.21 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Self-organizing Network (SON) minimizes the lifecycle cost of the wireless carrier network by removing manual configuration of equipment at the presence of deployment. It optimizes performance and inconvenience during operations. Variations in propagation characteristics could innovate from construction and destruction of buildings and other public infrastructure. Further, deflection in user concentration in specific areas, surging network traffic owing to festive seasons needs to change the traffic patterns. The increasing 3G and LTE network propels the optimization of software market. Moreover rising network heterogeneity and demand for cross network capabilities is estimated to pose a challenge to the Self-organizing Network (SON) and optimization software market. Mostly itis applicable in global positioning systems speech coding and application in 3G services.

Key Development:

In 2014, AMDOCS introduced new optimizing network solutions for customer based related to network automation.

In 2015, Nokia Networks introduces the Nokia EDEN for self-organizing networks which is beneficial in improving efficiency and agility.

In 2018, Cisco technology launches 5G portfolios for service provider, which enables the planning and mapping infrastructure.

Key Players: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

Cisco Systems, Inc., AMDOCS, elefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, REVERB NETWORKS, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airspan, TEOCO Corporation, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Bwtech, Comarch SA, Casa Systems, Airhop Communications, CCS Computer private systems, Commscope, P.I. Works and many more.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

The Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of self-organizing networks for bandwidth and performance needs.

Growing demand for optimization of complex networks.

Research and development took place to improve the OSS and operations.

Rising demand for building and public infrastructure..

Distortion due to high cost of establishment.

Primary Contributors:

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

Segmentation: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

The market is based on

offering type, networks technology, architecture, applications , geographical segments.

Based on offering type, the market is segmented into

software, service.

Based on networks, the market is segmented into

RAN, core network, backhaul, Wi-Fi.

Based on architecture, the market is segmented into

C-SON, D-SON, H-SON.

Based on networks technology, the market is segmented into

2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into

speech coding, authentication and network security, WAP(Wireless Application Protocol), application in 3G system, intermachine communication, global positioning system, gaming.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa

