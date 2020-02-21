Shortening Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Shortening Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024

This report studies the Shortening market, Shortening refers to edible fats or vegetable or animal origin used in baked goods primarily to improve the eating qualities of the finished product thorugh making it tender and ‘short’. There is a variety of shortenings available. These differ mainly in their origin, flavor, and consistency.

First, shortening are widely used in frying, making confectionery and bakery. With the development of economy, not only retail but also food processing needs more shortening. However, due to the ban of the use of shortening in Europe, the consumption of shortening is decreasing year by year.

The Europe shortening consumption has been reached 581 K MT in 2017, from 605 K MT in 2013, with an average growth rate of about -1.01%. Oil, fat are the main raw materials of shortening. The price of shortening fluctuates with the market demand instead of raw materials price. As the capacity of shortening grows rapidly in recent years, the price of shortening has also been trending up. It is estimated that the price of shortening would still going up slightly in the coming years.

Third, the export and import business of shortening is frequent, with Europe the major import country. The import of shortening has been decreasing with the growth of the consumption in Europe.

Segmentation by product type:

All Purpose Shortening

Emulsified Shortening

High Stability Shortening

Segmentation by application:

Baking

Frying

Confectionery and Pastry

Other

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

Olenex

ADM

Walter Rau

Y?ld?z Holding

VFI GmbH

AAK

Zeelandia

Puratos

Princes Group

HAS Group

To study and analyze the global Shortening consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Shortening market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Shortening manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Shortening with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Shortening submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Shortening by Players

Chapter Four: Shortening by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Shortening Market Forecast

