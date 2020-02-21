Shrink Wrapping Machine Market Analysis- Size, Share, Sales, Growth, Forecast, Segment, Application Analysis 2019

The global shrink wrapping machine market was valued at $617.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,032.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025. Shrink wrapping machines are used to shrink plastic films over multiple bundled product by applying heat in shrink tunnel or shrink chamber. These machines are available in various form depending upon the process of shrinking. Moreover, automatic shrink wrapping machines are known to have higher productivity and reduce labor cost and effort.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2874578?utm_source=Anil&utm_medium=HV

Shrink wrapping machine is sub-segment of wrapping machines industry that uses materials such as plastic films to pack the products, which are sealed using heat. Various reels are used in the process of wrapping the products. Some of the wrapping machines available in the market include shrink sleeve wrapping or labeling machine, banding machine, spiral wrapping machine, stretch wrapping machines, shrink wrapping machine, fold wrapping, and twist wrapping machine among others. Moreover, shrink wrapping machines capability in protecting products during transportation and increase in the shelf-life is driving the growth of the shrink wrapping machine market.

The global shrink wrapping machine market is segmented based on process, product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into L-bar sealers, I-bar sealers, and others. By process, it is categorized into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. On the basis of end user, it is divided into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, industrial & household, and others. The L-bar sealers segment is anticipated to dominate the shrink wrapping machine market throughout the study period.

The global shrink wrapping machine market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). Moreover, U.S. in North America region is expected to hold the highest market share. The U.S. Packaging & Wrapping LLC is one of the largest wholesale suppliers of all types of shrink wrapping machines including L-bar sealers and I-bar sealers in North America. Among regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include Aetna Group S.p.A. (ROBOPAC), Axon, Clamco, Duravant LLC, Massman Automation Designs, LLC, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Standard-Knapp, Inc., Texwrap Packaging Systems, Tripack, and Conflex Incorporated.

Get a discount on this research report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/2874578?utm_source=Anil&utm_medium=HV

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increases shelf-life of the product

3.4.1.2. Ease of handling and transportation

3.4.1.3. Increased safety of bundled products

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Stringent Government regulation

3.4.2.2. Restricted wrapping quantity and height

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Growing trend of e-commerce market

3.4.3.2. Demand to keep grocery fresh during transportation

CHAPTER 4: SHRINK WRAPPING MACHINE MARKET, BY PROCESS

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. AUTOMATIC

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. SEMI-AUTOMATIC

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

Inquiry before Buy @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2874578?utm_source=Anil&utm_medium=HV

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

E-mail [email protected]