Skin Analysis Systems Market: Rise in the Prevalence of Skin Diseases to Drive the Demand

Incidence of skin diseases such as psoriasis, melanoma, and dermatophytosis is increasing at a rapid rate. They can be more severe if not detected or diagnosed early. These diseases can spread through infection from one individual to another. For early diagnosis of these diseases, skin analysis systems are used. These systems generally include imaging, pigmentation, and other analysis tools. Various factors such as increased pollution levels, changed lifestyle, and exposure to environment and variables such as UV rays are affecting the skin health of people across the world negatively. . In order to regularly check the skin health; diagnose various skin diseases and disorders; and take preventive measures, skin analysis is carried out.

Rise in the prevalence of skin diseases and increased concerns among people about their youthfulness are some of the key factors driving the global skin analysis systems market. For instance, as per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 3.5 million people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the U.S. every year. According to the WHO, around 3.1% adult population in the U.S. was suffering from psoriasis in 2009–10. Increased exposure of the skin to factors such as UV rays and chemicals, rise in pollution levels, stressful lifestyle, and increased awareness among people about skin health are other factors fueling the global skin analysis systems market. However, stringent regulations regarding product approval and increase in the demand for inexpensive products by consumers are restraining the global skin analysis systems market.

The global skin analysis systems market can be segmented based on product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the global skin analysis systems market can be divided into skin elasticity, skin pigmentation, skin imaging, and skin condition. The skin pigmentation segment dominates the global market and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, owing to detailed analysis of the skin, quick diagnosis, and brilliant image quality offered by skin pigmentation devices. The skin imaging segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to multiple applications of skin imaging in detecting various skin conditions and disorders. Based on application, the global skin analysis systems market can be classified into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is dominant and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to availability of multiple skin imaging options and devices in hospitals. The dermatology clinics segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to dermatology clinics offer customized services at an affordable price.

In terms of region, the global skin analysis systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among regions, North America is dominant and is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period also. Rise in the prevalence of skin diseases led by increasing geriatric population and highly advanced and developed health care infrastructure in the region are major factors driving the skin analysis systems market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the next few years, due to increase in awareness regarding skin care and rise in the health care expenditure.

The global skin analysis systems market is highly fragmented, due to presence of a large number of companies in the market. Key players operating in the global market are Bio-Therapeutic Inc., Callegari Srl, Visiomed Group SA, Canfield Scientific, Inc., Davi & Cia, DJM Medical Instrument GmbH, BOMTECH ELECTRONICS CO., Ltd., DermoScan GmbH, CYNOSURE, and Cortex Technology.

