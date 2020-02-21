SMART CITIES MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Smart Cities Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Cities Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei(CN)
Atkins(UK)
Cisco Systems(US)
AT&T(US)
Verizon Wireless(US)
Vodafone(UK)
Telefónica(ES)
Sekisui House(JP)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP)
Tokyo Gas(JP)
NEC Corporation(JP)
Schneider Electric(FR)
Siemens(DE)
Microsoft(US)
Hitachi(JP)
IBM(US)
Ericsson(SE)
Toshiba(JP)
Oracle(US)
ABB Group(CH)
Panasonic(JP)
SAP SE(DE)
Silver Spring Networks(US)
General Electric(US)
Itron(US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Energy
Mobility & Transport
ICT
BPO
Security
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Cities
Medium Cities
Large Cities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Smart Cities Manufacturers
Smart Cities Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Smart Cities Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Energy
1.4.3 Mobility & Transport
1.4.4 ICT
1.4.5 BPO
1.4.6 Security
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Cities
1.5.3 Medium Cities
1.5.4 Large Cities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size
2.2 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Huawei(CN)
12.1.1 Huawei(CN) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Huawei(CN) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Huawei(CN) Recent Development
12.2 Atkins(UK)
12.2.1 Atkins(UK) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Atkins(UK) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Atkins(UK) Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems(US)
12.3.1 Cisco Systems(US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems(US) Recent Development
12.4 AT&T(US)
12.4.1 AT&T(US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 AT&T(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AT&T(US) Recent Development
12.5 Verizon Wireless(US)
12.5.1 Verizon Wireless(US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Verizon Wireless(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Verizon Wireless(US) Recent Development
12.6 Vodafone(UK)
12.6.1 Vodafone(UK) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Vodafone(UK) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Vodafone(UK) Recent Development
12.7 Telefónica(ES)
12.7.1 Telefónica(ES) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Telefónica(ES) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Telefónica(ES) Recent Development
12.8 Sekisui House(JP)
12.8.1 Sekisui House(JP) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Sekisui House(JP) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Sekisui House(JP) Recent Development
12.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP)
12.9.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) Recent Development
12.10 Tokyo Gas(JP)
12.10.1 Tokyo Gas(JP) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Tokyo Gas(JP) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Tokyo Gas(JP) Recent Development
Continued….
