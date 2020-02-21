SMART CITIES MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

Smart Cities Market 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Smart Cities Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Smart Cities Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Cities Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei(CN)

Atkins(UK)

Cisco Systems(US)

AT&T(US)

Verizon Wireless(US)

Vodafone(UK)

Telefónica(ES)

Sekisui House(JP)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP)

Tokyo Gas(JP)

NEC Corporation(JP)

Schneider Electric(FR)

Siemens(DE)

Microsoft(US)

Hitachi(JP)

IBM(US)

Ericsson(SE)

Toshiba(JP)

Oracle(US)

ABB Group(CH)

Panasonic(JP)

SAP SE(DE)

Silver Spring Networks(US)

General Electric(US)

Itron(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Energy

Mobility & Transport

ICT

BPO

Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Cities

Medium Cities

Large Cities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Smart Cities Manufacturers

Smart Cities Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Smart Cities Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Energy

1.4.3 Mobility & Transport

1.4.4 ICT

1.4.5 BPO

1.4.6 Security

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Cities

1.5.3 Medium Cities

1.5.4 Large Cities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size

2.2 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Huawei(CN)

12.1.1 Huawei(CN) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Huawei(CN) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Huawei(CN) Recent Development

12.2 Atkins(UK)

12.2.1 Atkins(UK) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Atkins(UK) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Atkins(UK) Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems(US)

12.3.1 Cisco Systems(US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems(US) Recent Development

12.4 AT&T(US)

12.4.1 AT&T(US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 AT&T(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 AT&T(US) Recent Development

12.5 Verizon Wireless(US)

12.5.1 Verizon Wireless(US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Verizon Wireless(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Verizon Wireless(US) Recent Development

12.6 Vodafone(UK)

12.6.1 Vodafone(UK) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Vodafone(UK) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Vodafone(UK) Recent Development

12.7 Telefónica(ES)

12.7.1 Telefónica(ES) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 Telefónica(ES) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Telefónica(ES) Recent Development

12.8 Sekisui House(JP)

12.8.1 Sekisui House(JP) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 Sekisui House(JP) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Sekisui House(JP) Recent Development

12.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP)

12.9.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) Recent Development

12.10 Tokyo Gas(JP)

12.10.1 Tokyo Gas(JP) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 Tokyo Gas(JP) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Tokyo Gas(JP) Recent Development

Continued….

