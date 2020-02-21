Sodium Methoxide Market Analysis, key segments and Forecast 2019 to 2025

Key Manufacturers Are Covered in the report are DuPont ,BASF ,Evonik ,SMOTEC Plus ,Desatec ,Gelsenchem Chemical ,Shilpa Medicare ,Supra Group ,Anhui Jinbang Medicine Chemical ,Sky Chemical ,Hengfa Chemical ,Quanzhou Henghe Chemical ,Lantai Industry ,Jiangsu Tianhong Chemical ,Xusheng Chemical ,Jingying Fine Chemical ,Senxuan ,Huixin Chemical ,Henan Xingyang Sodium Methoxide ,JC Chemical



The global Sodium Methoxide market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sodium Methoxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Methoxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.Sodium Methoxide is a chemical compound with the formula CH3ONa. It is divided into Sodium Methoxide powder and Sodium Methoxide solution.

Sodium Methoxide Solution in Methanol is a clear viscose liquid that smells like alcohol. Sodium Methoxide powder is a white powdered solid that does not have an odor. The substance is flammable, but is not explosive; it can decompose when exposed to high heat. It is very hygroscopic and decomposes quickly. It is only stable under exclusion of air and moisture. It is typically sold as a 25% to 30% solution in methanol.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.Sodium Methoxide industry is affected by the economy and policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Sodium Methoxide will increase.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sodium metal ,Caustic soda

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical industry ,Biodiesel industry ,Edible catalyst and analytical reagent industry ,Other

