Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market: Global Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Product Types, Major Application Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels market status and forecast, categorizes the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Suntech Power Holding

Sun Power Corporation

First Solar Inc.

Yingli Green Energy Holding

Canadian Solar Inc.

Schott Solar

Sharp Corporation

Solar World

Jinko Solar Holding Company

Trina Solar Ltd

Kaneka Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Renesola Co. Ltd

BP Solar International

Bloo Solar Inc

3GSolar Photovoltaics Ltd.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico..etc

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

by Technology

Thin Film

Crystalline Silicon

Others

by Grid-Type

Grid Connected

Off-Grid

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Utility-Scale

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels

1.2 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Thin Film

1.2.4 Crystalline Silicon

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Segment by Grid-Type

1.3.1 Grid Connected

1.3.2 Off-Grid

1.2.5.1

1.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Segment by Application

1.4.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Commercial

1.4.4 Utility-Scale

1.5 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

Chapter Two: Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

