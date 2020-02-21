Substation Automation Market – Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts

A new research study by Transparency Market Research states that the global market for substation automation market is enjoying a stiff competition among the top leading companies. With the entry of new players, the competition is likely to get intense in the coming few years.

In order to enhance their market penetration, the key players are making noteworthy efforts to develop new products, which is expected to accelerate the market growth in the near future. In addition to this, the rising research and development activities and the rising investments by the key players are projected to support the development of the market in the coming few years.

A tremendous rise in the demand for low-cost substation automation solutions, especially in the solar sector is expected to encourage the growth of the global substation automation market in the near future.

The rise in the demand for renewable energy projects in the substation automation market is likely to support the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. In addition to this, the rising need for retrofitting conventional substations is another major aspect that is predicted to enhance the market growth in the near future.

Furthermore, the integration of functions, along with the digital technology so as to improve the efficiency of grid, particularly in smart cities is accelerating the development of the global substantial automation market in the coming few years. Moreover, the rising awareness among people concerning the advantages of fiber-optic cables is likely to propel the global substation market in the near future.

The global market for substation automation, on the other hand, is likely to face a few challenges in the near future. The requirement of high capital cost for the installation of wireless sensor network is expected to limit the growth of the market in the next few years.

Also, the lack of technical expertise is predicted to curb the market growth. However, the increasing government support, especially in developing economies in Asia Pacific for the use of battery technology for the electricity generation to offer growth opportunities for the market players in the near future.