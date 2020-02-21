Swine Flu Drugs Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

The swine flu drugs market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, as number of people suffering from swine flu has increased largely in the past few years. People who have weak immune system, diabetic patients, and people with heart problems, besides children and pregnant women have high risk of getting swine flu.

The global swine flu drugs market can be classified on the basis of dosage from, drug class, and distribution channel. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. In 2016, the hospital pharmacies segment held maximum share due to wide availability of swine flu drugs in them. Based on dosage form, the market can be classified into oral powder inhalation and capsule.

The report on the global swine flu drugs market presents an in-depth analysis on this market. It includes the major factors responsible for the growth of this market. Drivers and restraints give the current picture of the market, whereas trends and opportunities will provide how the demand for intelligent apps will shape in future. Segmentation supports and justifies the above-mentioned factors. In addition, geographic analysis and vendor landscape explains how investors and players can take strategic decisions in the coming years.

Swine flu is caused by a strain of the influenza type a virus known as H1N1. The first outbreak of this type of virus was seen in 1930 in the United States where people were closely associated with pigs. In 2009, outbreak of swine flu was seen in Mexico that affected humans at a large scale. Currently, vaccination and antiviral drugs are used to treat influenza. Researchers are making efforts to improve methods of vaccine production that will make it quicker and more affordable. Moreover, two favorable novel peramivir, NA inhibitors, and laninamivir are being evaluated in phase III clinical trials. Thus, benefitting the swine flu drugs market.

Key regions covered in the report on the swine flu drugs market include Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Of these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market as it held dominate share in 2016. Rising prevalence of swine flu in the region is the major factor for the dominance of this region. Europe and North America held significant share in 2016. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases in Europe among people having long-term health conditions, pregnant women, young children, and elderly is expected to drive the demand in this market.

The competitive landscape presents key players functioning in the global swine flu drugs market. Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genentech, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline are some of the key players. Leading players in the market are likely to use advanced business development strategies. This will help them to form a firm hold in the market and expand their business in different geographies.

