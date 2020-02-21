Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Ongoing Trend | Growing at Remarkable CAGR with Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, WABCO, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Nira Dynamics AB
Global “Tire pressure monitoring system Market” is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 10.5 billion to an estimated value of USD 21.7 billion by 2025 while registering a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period to 2025.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors in the Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market are: Knorr-Bremse AG, DUNLOP TECH GmbH, HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD, Bartec USA LLC, ATEQ TPMS, Infineon Technologies AG, Garmin Ltd., ALLIGATOR Ventilfabrik GmbH, PressurePro, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Sensata Technologies Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, WABCO, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Nira Dynamics AB, ALPS ELECTRIC CO. LTD., Aptiv, Dill Air Controls Products, Doran Manufacturing LLC., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, OMRON Corporation, Valeo, Valor, GENERAL ELECTRIC, CUB ELECPARTS INC., E-LEAD ELECTRONIC CO. LTD., and STEELMATE.
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market also covers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, sales, revenue, price, market share, region, sales channel, distributors, traders, dealer.
Tire pressure monitoring system is an electronic diagnostic system installed inside tires to measure air pressure of the tires. These systems provide live information to the driver of the vehicle, via a dashboard indicator. These systems monitor the tire pressure, which help in maintaining the handling of the vehicle reduce the wear and tear of the tires and help in increase the economy of the vehicles.
Europe had the biggest market share of 37.1% in 2017. Regulations in the region regarding the tire pressure monitoring systems is also set to increase the share of the market in the forecast period.
Government regulations regarding the use of tire pressure monitoring systems in vehicles is driving the market growth. Increased global sales of vehicles are also a key factor in the market growth.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Competitive Analysis:
The global tire pressure monitoring systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tire pressure monitoring systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Topics Covered in this Report:
- Chapter 1 Study Coverage
- Chapter 2 Executive Summary
- Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers
- Chapter 4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System Production by Regions
- Chapter 5 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System Consumption by Regions
- Chapter 6 Market Size by Type
- Chapter 7 Market Size by Application
- Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles
- Chapter 9 Production Forecasts
- Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast
- Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
- Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
- Chapter 13 Key Findings
- Chapter 14 Appendix
Market Drivers:
- Improved regulations regarding the safety concerns of the vehicle have increased the demand for the system in the original equipment manufacturer sector which is driving the market growth
- Rise in sales of vehicles globally has also resulted in the market growth as the regulations set out by the authorities induce the manufacturers to install tire pressure monitoring systems market in the vehicles
Market Restraints:
- High cost of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems has restricted the aftermarket demand of these products and this factor is restraining the market growth
- Potential chances of vehicle tracking through the tire pressure monitoring systems is a high possibility, and this factor is restricting the market growth
Segmentation:
- By Type
- Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
- Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
- By End-User
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
- Aftermarket
- By Vehicles
- Passenger
- Commercial
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
