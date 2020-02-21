Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Ongoing Trend | Growing at Remarkable CAGR with Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, WABCO, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Nira Dynamics AB

Global “Tire pressure monitoring system Market” is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 10.5 billion to an estimated value of USD 21.7 billion by 2025 while registering a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period to 2025.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors in the Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market are: Knorr-Bremse AG, DUNLOP TECH GmbH, HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD, Bartec USA LLC, ATEQ TPMS, Infineon Technologies AG, Garmin Ltd., ALLIGATOR Ventilfabrik GmbH, PressurePro, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Sensata Technologies Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, WABCO, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Nira Dynamics AB, ALPS ELECTRIC CO. LTD., Aptiv, Dill Air Controls Products, Doran Manufacturing LLC., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, OMRON Corporation, Valeo, Valor, GENERAL ELECTRIC, CUB ELECPARTS INC., E-LEAD ELECTRONIC CO. LTD., and STEELMATE.

Tire pressure monitoring system is an electronic diagnostic system installed inside tires to measure air pressure of the tires. These systems provide live information to the driver of the vehicle, via a dashboard indicator. These systems monitor the tire pressure, which help in maintaining the handling of the vehicle reduce the wear and tear of the tires and help in increase the economy of the vehicles.

Europe had the biggest market share of 37.1% in 2017. Regulations in the region regarding the tire pressure monitoring systems is also set to increase the share of the market in the forecast period.

Government regulations regarding the use of tire pressure monitoring systems in vehicles is driving the market growth. Increased global sales of vehicles are also a key factor in the market growth.

The global tire pressure monitoring systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tire pressure monitoring systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Improved regulations regarding the safety concerns of the vehicle have increased the demand for the system in the original equipment manufacturer sector which is driving the market growth

Rise in sales of vehicles globally has also resulted in the market growth as the regulations set out by the authorities induce the manufacturers to install tire pressure monitoring systems market in the vehicles

Market Restraints:

High cost of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems has restricted the aftermarket demand of these products and this factor is restraining the market growth

Potential chances of vehicle tracking through the tire pressure monitoring systems is a high possibility, and this factor is restricting the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type

Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

By End-User

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Aftermarket

By Vehicles

Passenger Commercial Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

