Torque Converter Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Torque Converter Market (by type of transmission (automatic transmission, continuously variable transmission, and dual-clutch transmission), type of vehicle (passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of torque converter.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure torque converter cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential torque converter growth factors. According to the report, the global torque converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A torque converter is a device that acts as a link between the transmission and the engine that allows a vehicle engine to spin separately from the transmission. It is a type of fluid coupling which transfers rotating power from a prime mover, like an internal combustion engine, to a rotating driven load. In a vehicle with an automatic transmission, the torque converter connects the power source to the load. It is usually located between the engine’s flexplate and the transmission.

The key characteristic of a torque converter is its ability to multiply torque when the output rotational speed is so low that it allows the fluid coming off the curved vanes of the turbine to be deflected off the stator while it is locked against its one-way clutch, thus providing the equivalent of a reduction gear.

Rising demand for automatic transmission systems is one of the primary factors that fuel the growth of the automotive torque converter market over the upcoming years. Additionally, the growth of the automatic transmission market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for driver assistance systems, along with the increased use of electronics in the vehicle further augment the demand for torque converters.

However, torque converter transmission consumes more fuels compared to Dual Clutch and CVTs that restrain the growth of the torque converter market. Moreover, the increase in the demand for comfort and safety is driving the technological shift from a manual transmission to automatic transmission is providing huge growth opportunities for the key players in the torque converter market.

By geography, Europe dominated the torque converter market followed by the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the growth of the torque converter market in America is projected to positively affect the market by the increased adoption of automatic transmissions in heavy-duty and medium trucks. Torque converter market is expected to have significant opportunities in Asia Pacific regions of fastest-growing nations like India, Japan, and China for its OEM segment to experience the highest growth that demands automatic transmission.

Segment Covered

The report on the global torque converter market covers segments such as type of transmission and type of vehicle. On the basis of the type of transmission, the global torque converter market is categorized into the automatic transmission, continuously variable transmission, and dual-clutch transmission. On the basis of the type of vehicle, the global torque converter market is categorized into a passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global torque converter market such as Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner, Schaeffler Group, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Transtar Industries, Inc., Kapec, EXEDY Corporation, Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd., and Sonnax Industries Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global torque converter market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the torque converter market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the torque converter market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the torque converter market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.