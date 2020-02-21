Trash Compactors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Trash Compactors Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 167 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Trash Compactors Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A compactor is a machine or mechanism used to reduce the size of material such as waste material or bio mass through compaction. A trash compactor is often used by a home or business to reduce the volume of trash. Trash compactors are quite similar to industrial balers, but they are usually used to process non-recyclable materials. The garbage is loaded into the input chamber and subjected to tremendous pressure by a hydraulic or pneumatic press. Once it’s processed, the volume of the waste is greatly reduced, which makes it easier to handle and cheaper to transport, since fewer hauling rounds are required.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Trash Compactors industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 36% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production area of Trash Compactors, also the leader in the whole Trash Compactors industry.

Second, the production of trash compactors increases from 7569 Units in 2011 to 9728 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 4.75%.

Third, USA occupied 35.40% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Germany and UK, which respectively have around 13.53% and 8.75% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, USA was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32.28% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Trash Compactors producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the Trash Compactors price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Trash Compactors revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Trash Compactors. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Trash Compactors market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 400 million by 2024, from US$ 330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Trash Compactors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Trash Compactors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Trash Compactors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

0-5 cubic yards

5-10 cubic yards

10+ cubic yards

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Airport

Grocery store

Distribution center

Hospital

Retail store

Other Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wastequip

PRESTO

Marathon Equipment

Capital Compactors and Balers

Pakawaste

Harmony Enterprises

BERGMANN

Sunshine Recycling

Precision Machinery Systems

Kenburn

WasteCare Corporation

Nedland Industries

Mil-tek

Compactors, Inc.

ACE Equipment Company

AEL

Huahong Technology

SYET

Whua Res Founder

Tianzhi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

