Ultrasonic Welder Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Ultrasonic Welder Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 162 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Ultrasonic Welder Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Ultrasonic welding is the joining or reforming of thermoplastics or other materials through the use of heat generated from high-frequency mechanical motion. It is accomplished by converting high-frequency electrical energy into high-frequency mechanical motion. That mechanical motion, along with applied force, creates frictional heat at the plastic or other materials components’ mating surfaces (joint area) so the material will melt and form a molecular bond between the parts. Ultrasonic welder is the equipment used in the Ultrasonic plastic welding process widely.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Ultrasonic Welder industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 37.39% of the revenue market. Regionally, EU is the biggest production area of Ultrasonic Welder, also the leader in the whole valves industry.

Second, the production of ultrasonic welder increases from 64533 Units in 2011 to 79185 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 3.78%.

Third, China occupied 27.76% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by US and EU, which respectively have around 21.17% and 24.05% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, EU was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 26.05% of the global consumption volume in 2015. China shared 24.73% of global total.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Ultrasonic Welder producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Ultrasonic Welder revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~4%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Ultrasonic Welder. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ultrasonic Welder market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 960 million by 2024, from US$ 790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ultrasonic Welder business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ultrasonic Welder market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ultrasonic Welder value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Automatic Ultrasonic Welder

Semi-automatic Ultrasonic Welder

Manual Ultrasonic Welder

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Packaging and clothing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Branson (Emerson), Herrmann, Crest Group, Schunk, Telsonic, Dukane, SONOTRONIC Nagel GmbH, Ultrasonic Engineering Co.,Ltd, Sonics and Materials, Maxwide Ultrasonic, SEDECO, Kepu, K-Sonic, Kormax System, Xin Dongli, Nippon Avionics, Ever Ultrasonic, Hornwell, Sonobond

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Ultrasonic Welder Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Ultrasonic Welder Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Ultrasonic Welder Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Ultrasonic Welder Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Ultrasonic Welder Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Ultrasonic Welder market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Ultrasonic Welder consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

(value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Ultrasonic Welder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ultrasonic Welder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ultrasonic Welder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ultrasonic Welder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

