Urinary Collection Device Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2026

Urinary collection device (UCD) is a medical product helps in managing urinary output, hygiene required for long term medical care and collection of urine sample for urinalysis which include detection of various disorders such as urinary tract infection. Urinary collection device is used as a backup to bladder urine collection system or to prevent accidental leakage primarily among patients who stay in the hospital for long time and need bed rest. Urinary collection device is also used during spaceflight, in military fighter aircraft that are not equipped with toilets help pilots to empty their bladder who are required to fly aircraft for several hours, and among patients suffering from urinary incontinence disorder. Urinary collection device also helps in minimizing the contamination of urine specimen with bacterial flora from the patients and minimize the risk of urine leakage and odor. Urinary collection device is useful during travel or where the accessibility to a toilet is difficult.

Urinary Collection Device Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing aging population along with risk of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence, rising demand for hygiene products and reimbursement policies are the factors expected to drive the growth of global urinary collection device market. Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, rising demand for cost effective reusable products and self-monitoring devices are some other factors expected to fuel the growth of global urinary collection device market. However, complications associated with wear of device, difficulty in device maintenance, increasing in the risk of urinary tract infections during urinary drainage, difficulty in disposal of product, chances of skin irritation are the factors that may hamper the growth of urinary collection device market.

Urinary Collection device: Segmentation

The global urinary collection device market has been classified on the basis of product type, raw material and end user.

Based on product type, the global urinary collection device market is divided into following:

Urine Sample System Urine Sample Container Urine Sample Tube Urine Sample Bottle

Urinary Catheter Foley Catheter Intermittent Catheter External Catheter

Urine Bags Urinary Leg Bags Urinary Bedside Bags Urinary Belly Bags



Based on raw material type, the global Urinary Collection Device Market is divided into following:

Latex

Silicone

Plastic

Rubber

Based on end user type, the global Urinary Collection Device Market is divided into following:

Home Care Settings

Nursing Facilities

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Urinary Collection device: Overview

Based on urine catheter product type segment, intermittent catheter is the most common type of catheter used to collect urine. On the other hand, external collection device is an alternative to Foley catheter used to manage urine output among patients. Enhancement in the standardization of device maintenance and fitting procedures helps in increasing the urine catheter drainage capacity along with less chances of injurious associated with catheter. The urinary collection devices are designed for precise groups of pathogens such as viral, chlamydia, bacterial and parasites. Urinary sample tubes helps in avoiding urine leakage during transportation and maintains urine sample from contamination for 48 hours without refrigeration. Also, helps in preventing from false positive or bacteria overgrowth. Based on urine collection bags, belly bag is the novel product introduced for both men and women who have a Foley catheter to collect urine. Belly bags are more effective than urine leg bags which helps in prevent from involuntary catheter extraction and enhance mobility of urine bag.

Urinary Collection device: Regional Overview

Depending on geographic region, urinary collection device market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America held largest share in the urinary collection device market followed by Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific owing to high incidence of chronic diseases, favorable reimbursement policy, rise in research & development activities and developed healthcare infrastructure. The developing nations in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential for growth in the urinary collection device market, due to increase in the awareness about hygiene care, rising per capita income and living standards along with increase healthcare expenditure.

Urinary Collection device: Key Players

Some of the key players in global urinary collection device market are Teleflex, Medline Industries, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Coloplast Ltd., Braun Melsungen AG, CR Bard Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Covidien Plc, CooK Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and BD.