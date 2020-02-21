VIRTUAL DATA CENTER MARKET ANALYSIS REPORT BY PRODUCT, BY TECHNOLOGY, BY APPLICATION, BY END USE, AND SEGMENT FORECASTS, 2018 – 2025

Virtual Data Center

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In 2017, the global Virtual Data Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

VMware

Microsoft

Citrix Systems

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

AT&T

Fujitsu

Radiant Communications

HPE

Huawei

HCL

IBM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advisory & Implementation Services

Optimization Services

Managed Services

Technical Support Services

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecommunication

Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtual Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Advisory & Implementation Services

1.4.3 Optimization Services

1.4.4 Managed Services

1.4.5 Technical Support Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtual Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.3 Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Data Center Market Size

2.2 Virtual Data Center Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Virtual Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtual Data Center Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Virtual Data Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Data Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Virtual Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Virtual Data Center Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtual Data Center Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Data Center Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 VMware

12.1.1 VMware Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction

12.1.4 VMware Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 VMware Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Citrix Systems

12.3.1 Citrix Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction

12.3.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development

12.4 Amazon Web Services

12.4.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction

12.4.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

12.5 Cisco Systems

12.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.6 AT&T

12.6.1 AT&T Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction

12.6.4 AT&T Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.7 Fujitsu

12.7.1 Fujitsu Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction

12.7.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.8 Radiant Communications

12.8.1 Radiant Communications Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction

12.8.4 Radiant Communications Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Radiant Communications Recent Development

12.9 HPE

12.9.1 HPE Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction

12.9.4 HPE Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 HPE Recent Development

12.10 Huawei

12.10.1 Huawei Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction

12.10.4 Huawei Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.11 HCL

……Continued

