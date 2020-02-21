Voice Assistant Market 2019 : Applications, Market Assesments, Key Players Analysis, Share, and Forecasts to 2023

Voice Assistant Industry 2019

Description:-

For performing a range of various tasks, the voice assistant software is used. This is a kind of software program which directly responds to the voice commands. They can locate an opening in a customer’s date-book to plan an arrangement, submit an online request for substantial merchandise, and go about as a hands-free facilitator for messaging, among many, different errands. The global voice assistant market is anticipated to the valuation of approx. USD 7.8 Billion by the year 2023, at 39.27% CAGR growth rate during the estimated period 2017-2023.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3711024-voice-assistant-market-by-technology-speech-recognition-text

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Main factors driving the development of voice assistant market are expanding cases of voice searches and the higher entrance of broadband and web connections. Also, the growing adoption of the smart homes is another factor augmenting the development of voice assistant market. Voice recognition and speech recognition are being utilized in gadgets that are implemented in smart homes.

Market Segmentation

Voice assistant market has been divided on the basis of application, technology, end user and regional demand. The application segment is divided into websites, messenger bots, and contact centers. Based on its technology, the global market is divided as Speech Recognition, Speaker Dependent Systems, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Speech Recognition System, Text-to-Speech Recognition, Speaker Independent Systems, Voice Recognition. On the basis of the end-user industry, the global voice assistant market is classified as Individual Users, Large Enterprises, SMEs.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global voice assistant market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The prominent players in the global voice assistant market include brand names like Amazon, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Orange S.A. (France), Samsung Group (South Korea), Next IT Corporation (U.K.) , Nuance Communications (U.S.), Creative Virtual Ltd. (U.S.), Nokia Networks (Finland) among others.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3711024-voice-assistant-market-by-technology-speech-recognition-text

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Research Methodologies

1.1 Research Process

1.2 Primary Research

1.3 Secondary Research

1.4 Forecast Model

1.4.1 Market Size Estimation

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Increasing Instances of Voice Search

2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes

2.1.3 High Demand for Self Service Applications

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 High Costs

2.2.2 Integration of Devices can be Difficult

2.3 Market Opportunity

2.3.1 Home Automation is Fueling the Growth of Voice Assistant Market

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence is Driving the Voice Assistant Market

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Voice Assistant Supply Chain

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Voice Assistant Technology Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market by Sub-segment

5.1.1.1 Speech Recognition

5.1.1.1.1 Speech Recognition System

5.1.1.1.1.1 Speaker Dependent System

5.1.1.1.1.2 Speaker Independent System

5.1.1.1.2 Natural Language Processing

5.1.1.2 Text to Speech Recognition

5.1.1.3 Voice Recognition

5.1.1.4 Others

6 Global Voice Assistant Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1.1 Messenger Bots

6.1.1.2 Websites

6.1.1.3 Contact Centers

6.1.1.4 Others

7 Global Voice Assistant Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1.1 Individual Users

7.1.1.2 SMEs

7.1.1.3 Large Enterprises

7.1.1.4 Others

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3711024

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)