Washing powder Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

This comprehensive Washing powder Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Washing powder is the solid detergent (cleaning agent) that is used to launder clothing. Washing powder usually contains enzymes such as proteases and amylases which clean by breaking down dirt molecules. The opportunities are the broadening downstream applications and marketing channel improving. The price of washing powder is cheaper than liquid detergent, and the washing powder is widely used in some developing countries, although they are not popular in Europe and American developed countries.

The threats include the rising demand for product quality and some regions prefer the liquid detergent. The widely use of liquid detergent is bad for the washing powder market.

Environment will be polluted by using the phosphorus washing powder to waste water, some countries and regions have banned the usage of phosphorus washing powder.

According to this study, over the next five years the Washing powder market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Washing powder business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Washing powder market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Washing powder value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Non-phosphorus

Phosphorus

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PandG, Unilever, Henkel, Liby, Kao, Nice, Church and Dwight, Lion, Clorox, NaFine, Lam Soon, Nirma, White Cat

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Washing powder Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Washing powder Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Washing powder Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Washing powder Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Washing powder Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Washing powder market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Washing powder consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

Focuses on the key global Washing powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Washing powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Washing powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

