Water Softeners Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market in US Forecast, 2019-2025

The global water softener market was valued at $2,051.30 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,570.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. Water is a vital raw material in numerous manufacturing industries such as pulp & paper, food & beverages, metal & mining, and power generation including others. These industries utilize water for production processes such as fabrication, processing, washing, diluting, and cooling. Water is also used for household and drinking purposes. When water contains a significant amount of calcium and magnesium, it is called hard water. Hard water is responsible for clogging pipes and to complicate soap and detergent dissolving in water. Water softening is a technique that removes the ions that cause the water to be hard, in most cases calcium and magnesium ions. Iron ions are also removed during the softening process.

Presently, rapid urbanization has increased the need for municipal water treatment to cater to the growing demand for drinking water and sanitation services. Increase in demand for water softeners in end-user industries and rise in investment in industrial sector are expected to boost the demand for water softeners in the global market. However, alternate water purifying technologies are restraining the growth of the global water softeners market. Substitute methods for water treatment, such as membrane processes and UV radiation, involves membrane processes, which include microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis. These methods can remove bacteria, viruses, and a wide range of chemical contaminants with negligible or least chemical usage on a small scale. There is an increase in the adoption of alternate methods to reduce the usage of chemicals and thus filter the water for consumption. This boosts the growth of the water softeners market However, the market is yet to explore its full potential. Nevertheless, growth in opportunities for key players to expand and introduce innovation in the water softener market for the emerging economies such as India and Japan is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the global water softeners market.

Based on type, the global water softeners market is segmented into salt-based water softeners and salt-free water softeners. The increase in use of salt-based water softeners in residential application drives the growth of the salt-based water softener market. Based on end use, the market is divided into residential, industrial, and municipal. The rise in requirement of clean and safe drinking water in residential areas also boosts the growth of the water softeners market. Geographically, the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

To stay competitive in the global water softener market, key players have adopted strategies such as agreement, acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product & technology launch to gain competitive advantage in this market. The key players profiled in this report include Culligan International Company, Kinetico UK Ltd, NuvoH2O, LLC, US Water System, Inc., and Ecowater System, LLC. The other key players include Ion Exchange (India) Limited, Hague Quality Water, Harvey Water Softener, Pelican Water System, and Canature Environment Products Co., Ltd. In an instance, Ion Exchange (India) Limited launches high purity water generation product for the pharma industry. This product launch has strengthened its water treatment product portfolio.

