WIND TURBINE SERVICE(GWS) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Wind Turbine Service(GWS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wind Turbine Service(GWS) development in United States, Europe and China.
Wind Turbine Service(GWS) vary from wind turbine installation and service agreements, through to high voltage work, rope access and blade repair.
One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in aging wind farms. The wind turbine service market in Europe has also been witnessing the increase in investments by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). However, the lack of skilled workforce could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
In 2017, the global Wind Turbine Service(GWS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Enercon
GAMESA CORPORACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA
Nordex
Repower System
Siemens
GE Energy
Suzlon Energy
The Weir
Vestas Wind Systems
Windtechnics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Operations & Maintenance
Inspection & Repair
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Manufacturers
Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Operations & Maintenance
1.4.3 Inspection & Repair
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Onshore
1.5.3 Offshore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) / Connected City Solutions Market Size
2.2 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) / Connected City Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) / Connected City Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) / Connected City Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) / Connected City Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Service(GWS) / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Service(GWS) / Connected City Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Wind Turbine Service(GWS) / Connected City Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) / Connected City Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Wind Turbine Service(GWS) / Connected City Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Wind Turbine Service(GWS) / Connected City Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Enercon
12.1.1 Enercon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Introduction
12.1.4 Enercon Revenue in Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Enercon Recent Development
12.2 GAMESA CORPORACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA
12.2.1 GAMESA CORPORACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Introduction
12.2.4 GAMESA CORPORACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA Revenue in Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 GAMESA CORPORACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA Recent Development
12.3 Nordex
12.3.1 Nordex Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Introduction
12.3.4 Nordex Revenue in Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Nordex Recent Development
12.4 Repower System
12.4.1 Repower System Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Introduction
12.4.4 Repower System Revenue in Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Repower System Recent Development
12.5 Siemens
12.5.1 Siemens Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Introduction
12.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.6 GE Energy
12.6.1 GE Energy Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Introduction
12.6.4 GE Energy Revenue in Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 GE Energy Recent Development
12.7 Suzlon Energy
12.7.1 Suzlon Energy Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Introduction
12.7.4 Suzlon Energy Revenue in Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Suzlon Energy Recent Development
12.8 The Weir
12.8.1 The Weir Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Introduction
12.8.4 The Weir Revenue in Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 The Weir Recent Development
12.9 Vestas Wind Systems
12.9.1 Vestas Wind Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Introduction
12.9.4 Vestas Wind Systems Revenue in Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Vestas Wind Systems Recent Development
12.10 Windtechnics
12.10.1 Windtechnics Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Introduction
12.10.4 Windtechnics Revenue in Wind Turbine Service(GWS) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Windtechnics Recent Development
Continued….
